UK Police to Investigate Social Events at Government Headquarters During Lockdown | National Journal

Parties are now a matter for the police. The head of Scotland Yard warned that the inquiry is about several events in the last two years..

Cressida Dick explained that she received new information and only now saw reasons to investigate. Those involved are not at risk of arrest, only of receiving a fine and worsening the situation of the government..

The result of an internal government investigation is due this week. But the British equivalent of the Civil House has stated that disclosure can be suspended until the police investigation is completed.

Part of the British press suspects that the government pressed for the opening of the inquiry to buy time.but the police made it clear that there is no need to hold the material.

The prime minister welcomed the investigation. Boris Johnson said the police would “give the public the necessary clarity” on the facts..

This Tuesday (25), he also needed to talk about one more. The British press counts at least 19 events outside the rules. The ITV network reported that the prime minister attended a cake with the team on his birthday in 2020.

Internal meetings were prohibited. And then Boris Johnson allegedly welcomed friends into the house. The prime minister narrated a congratulation in accordance with the rules – almost like one he received in a college, at the same time.

He stated that the cupcake lasted less than ten minutes and was with the same people who were at work.. Boris Johnson added that he received “a small number of relatives outdoors”.