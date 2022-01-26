Understand the controversy over Moro’s salary and the contract with Alvarez & Marsal

Since launching himself into politics, the former judge and presidential candidate Sérgio Moro (We can) has been asked to give explanations about his trajectory in the private sector. Moro worked in the area of compliance from the american consultancy Alvarez & Marsal leaving the Ministry of Justice in 2020. The consultancy provides services to companies denounced in Lava Jato, which has motivated the questions. Moro ended his contract with Alvarez & Marsal in October, and the terms of the termination also became the subject of investigation in the court Union accounts.

Caused by prosecutor Lucas Furtado and by order of minister Bruno Dantas, the TCU opened a procedure to investigate a possible conflict of interest in Moro’s work with the consultancy. The Court wants to know the terms of the contract and the amounts expected at the closing, including the salary that Moro received at the company.

Political opponents have taken advantage of the theme to demand “transparency” from Moro, who told Estadão who will reveal their remuneration to the Electoral Court. “I’m going to reveal my salary, I’m going to file my income tax, I’m going to declare all my earnings,” he said.

“In the private sector, my job was not to defend companies, it was to advise companies to adopt anti-bribery policies, compliance, due diligence, internal corporate investigation (…) This TCU hypothesis, besides being fanciful, is absurd”, he said.

This week, the Public Ministry with the TCU sent a request for the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) be activated and help to break the secrecy that prevents the disclosure of the ex-judge’s salary in the United States. According to the prosecutor, the breach of confidentiality helps to explain whether or not there was a conflict of interest in the case.

In the letter sent to the TCU minister’s office in December, Furtado points out that ‘issues related to possible conflicts of interest, favoritism, manipulation and exchange of favors between public agents and private organizations are evaluated’. Alvarez & Marsal manages the construction company’s judicial recovery process odebrecht, target of Car wash, and received in fees tens of millions of reais from companies denounced by the operation.

“The relationship (with the contractor) precedes my departure and has nothing to do with defending Odebrecht in corruption cases. She is the administrator of the judicial reorganization, she is at the service of the judge who appointed her and of Odebrecht’s creditors,” he told Estadão.

The main questions that revolve around Moro concern the practice of revolving door — when a public servant migrates to the private sector in the same area in which he worked, taking with him benefits to the company, such as access to privileged information — and lawfare, strategic use of the legal system for one’s own benefit.

On another front, PT leaders began to evaluate the creation of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate the existence of a conflict of interest in the hiring of Moro. However, the party backed off from the idea. On social media, the former judge said that the creation of the collegiate would be a “shot in the foot”.

“(PT) realized that in addition to having no legal justification, it would be a shot in the foot, as the CPI would be an opportunity to remember those who actually received bribes from the companies investigated in Lava Jato,” wrote the Podemos presidential candidate.

The former judge defends himself against the accusations and says he has “absolute tranquility” about what he has done in his career as a judge. He says he went to work at Alvarez & Marsal because he didn’t get rich in the public sector. “I went to work, I needed to earn money. And then I received payment for a service I provided. I have never provided service to a company involved in Lava Jato. Whoever says that lies,” he said in an interview with the podcast. flow.

On Monday, Alvarez & Marçal released a note stating that the contract signed by the presidential candidate prevented the provision of services to companies linked to Lava Jato; according to the former judge, his performance was restricted to supporting compliance.

“His contract was expressed in preventing him from acting directly or indirectly in serving clients who had any involvement with the Lava Jato operation or companies investigated by him throughout his career as a judge or minister, being totally limited to acting within his scope of work in disputes and investigations. The contract also has a confidentiality clause, which does not allow its disclosure without the consent of the other party”, says the note.