understand what the best score is and how to calculate it

More than having a clean name in the square and ensuring a good reputation as a good payer, right? And this survey is done through the Serasa Score. Learn to understand how scoring is done and how to improve your grade.

The Serasa Score is nothing more than a survey of relevant data that analyze the profile of Brazilian consumers. It indicates the registration data, as well as the history of positive and negative data.

Serasa Score

The score on the Serasa Score ranges from 0 to 1000. With 0 being for those bad payers, based on the history of debts in the market. And the maximum score, that is, 1000, indicates that this is a consumer who pays the bills on time and passes total security to the commerce.

So, to get a good score on the Serasa Score, the first tip is to pay your bills on time. But, it is difficult to reach 1000 points, even when you are a good payer.

Therefore, a good score is one that is above 600 points. That is, it is already a good indicator for trade. In addition, above 600 points, the Score is already green. And that opens the door to several credits in the market.

Thus, the higher the Score score, the greater the chances of getting loans, credit cards, financing and other credit options. This is because the market will trust you more.

To see how your situation is at Score, just access the Serasa website or also through the application. If you notice that your score is low, start taking more care of your financial life.

For example, pay all bills on time, do not have many purchases on credit and always have your registration updated. In addition, it is worth remembering that the score change is not overnight. So, be patient and financially organized to have a green score on the Serasa Score.