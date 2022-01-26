Unilever rocks structures after a $68 billion debacle

Unilever, which owns brands such as Dove, Omo and Kibon, is increasing its independent divisions from three to five and cutting more than 1,500 jobs after a failed attempt to buy GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer health unit, an offer that came to US$ 68 billion.

The restructuring comes after investor dissatisfaction with the company’s performance and is a sign that Unilever is preparing to face Trian Fund Management, from activist investor Nelson Peltz, who bought an undisclosed stake in the Anglo-Dutch company.

The company will now operate with five divisions focused on the beauty and wellness, personal care, home care, nutrition and ice cream categories. Before, there were just three: food and drinks, beauty and personal care, and home care.

“Growth remains our top priority and these changes will support our pursuit of that,” Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever, said in a statement Tuesday, January 25th.

Despite increasing the number of independent divisions, Unilever is promoting a job cut with the restructuring. The company estimates that the new model will reduce 1,500 jobs around the world. Today, the company employs nearly 150,000 people.

The new beauty and wellness division will include vitamins as well as hair care and skin care. The personal care area will include skin cleansers, deodorants and oral hygiene brands.

The nutrition arm will be responsible for lines like Knorr and a food group that Unilever is describing as healthy snacks, like its Graze brand.

Also included in this area are so-called functional nutrition products, such as its Horlicks malt beverage, plant-based meat alternatives and its business that sells ingredients for restaurants and offices.

At the same time, the company has indicated that it plans to sell some businesses as part of its effort to reorganize its portfolio into higher-growth categories such as healthcare.

“The new operating model announced today may make divestments easier, but we prefer that they focus on reinvesting cost savings across their brands and categories,” James Edwardes Jones, an analyst at investment bank RBC Capital Markets, told The Wall Street newspaper. Journal.

Unilever shares are up just 4.4% since turning down a $143 billion Kraft Heinz offer nearly five years ago. Last year, the papers 11.8%, while sales growth lagged behind rivals like Nestlé. The company is currently worth US$138.5 billion.

Some investors, such as Fundsmith shareholder Terry Smith, also criticized the company’s focus on environmental and social goals. On the other hand, several US state pension funds sold Unilever shares after its ice cream division Ben & Jerry’s chose to end sales in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.