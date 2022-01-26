US Coast Guard Searches for 39 Missing in Florida Shipwreck | World

The United States Coast Guard is looking for 39 people who went missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Florida. The searches are based on the report of a man found alone clinging to the overturned hull of the vessel (see photo above).
- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
A statement issued by the Coast Guard says a person rescued the man early Tuesday morning at a point in the sea about 72 km east of Fort Pierce Inlet. The individual said that the boat he was on left with 39 other people aboard Bimini, an island in the Bahamas 80 km from Miami, on Saturday night (22).
The authorities suspect that the sinking occurred in the midst of a human trafficking operation and, according to the survivor, the sinking occurred due to adverse weather conditions. None of the passengers wore a life jacket..
The identity and nationality of the rescued man has not been released and the origins of the 39 missing are not known. Several patrol boats and aircraft were deployed by the US Coast Guard to track an area stretching from the Bimini Islands to Fort Pierce Inlet further north..
A U.S. Coast Guard team searches for 39 people believed to be missing in a shipwreck off Fort Pierce Inlet, Florida, January 25, 2022 — Photo: U.S. Coast Guard via Reuters
The Bahamas, an archipelago of 700 islets (39 of them inhabited), is often a transit point for immigrants trying to illegally enter the US on risky sea voyages.. In general, these people depart from Cuba and Haiti.
Shipwrecks, rescues and interceptions
A spokesman for the US maritime authority told Reuters news agency that a rescue of 32 people had already been carried out on Friday (21) after a boat capsized in the same region.
Also last week, 90 Dominicans were repatriated after three vessels were intercepted in the Puerto Rico region.
In May of last year, 12 Cubans died after their boat capsized off Key West. Eight people were rescued alive at the time.
According to the Coast Guard, at least 557 migrants have been captured since October and about 7,400 in the previous five years combined.