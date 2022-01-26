US: Court of Appeals upholds El Chapo conviction – News

A US Court of Appeals on Tuesday confirmed the life sentence of Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, convicted in July 2019 of drug trafficking and money laundering, among other charges.

In light of the appeal filed by El Chapo’s defense to overturn the judgment, the Court of Appeal concluded that “Judge Brian Cogan [instrutor do caso] conducted a diligent and fair trial of three months”.

“For these reasons, the resulting decision is in the affirmative,” said Judge Jon O. Newman of the Brooklyn Court of Appeals’ second circuit.

A day after the sentence was announced, the defense appealed to request a new trial, claiming that the 2019 one was overshadowed “by the rampant excess and excess of powers of both the government and the judiciary”.

None of the 10 complaints filed by the defense of one of the biggest drug traffickers in Mexico’s history have “foundations” for reviewing Judge Cogan’s ruling, Newman said.

The defense based its request on the fact that one of the jurors, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Vice that he and others had learned about the case in the press and on social media during the process, something that was prohibited. .

Likewise, he argued that Chapo’s total isolation since his extradition to the United States in January 2017 prevented him from collaborating in his defense before and during the trial.

On July 18, 2019, the Brooklyn federal court found El Chapo guilty of the ten counts of drug trafficking, money laundering and use of firearms with which he was charged. The court sentenced him to life in prison, and he is being held in the maximum security ADX Florence prison, located in Colorado’s mountainous desert.

The US government accuses him of having introduced into the country, over a quarter of a century, 1.44 tons of cocaine paste, 222 kg of heroin, almost 50 tons of marijuana and “quantities” of methamphetamine.