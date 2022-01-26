US pushes Kiev towards direct provocation against Russia, says Lavrov

The US is pushing Kiev towards direct provocations against Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a speech to the lower house of the Russian parliament.

The US is pushing Kiev towards direct provocations against Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a speech to the lower house of the Russian parliament.

“Lately, the US and its European allies, totally forgetting the diplomatic culture, are doubling their efforts to contain our country,” he said on Wednesday (26).

“Just look at the execution of military maneuvers increasingly provocative in the vicinity of our borders, for the Kiev regime’s involvement in NATO orbit, for the deliveries to it of lethal weapons and for the incentive given to it to carry out direct provocations against the Russian Federation”, added the minister.

In addition, the Russian chancellor claims that Washington intends to “punish” Russia and China with sanctions and provocations by the intelligence services. According to his words, the US and its allies are imposing their vision of the constitution of international life, giving themselves the right to develop their rules in the most diverse domains.

“They’re trying to punish, as they say, dissidents who carry out an independent policy, primarily our country and the People’s Republic of China, through various inappropriate instruments such as sanctions of various types, demonization in the media space and provocations by the special services”, he noted.

He stressed that Moscow will fight hard attempts to represent Russia as one of the sides in the conflict in Ukraine:

“We will continue to severely impede attempts to shift responsibility for the lack of progress to Russia, let alone represent us as a side in the conflict, as the countries of the West are shamefully trying to do in recent times.”

Sergei Lavrov reiterated once again that Moscow urges the US, France, Germany and other European allies to force Kiev to comply with the Minsk Accords.

As for the subject of security guarantees in Eastern Europe, the head of Russian diplomacy declared that, “depending on the content of this response [dos EUA], which is expected this week, we will prepare, together with our colleagues from other entities, proposals for the president [Vladimir Putin] about the next steps”.

In late 2021, Russia proposed to the West a path to resolve disagreements, handing over draft documents on security guarantees to Brussels and Washington, but so far the talks have gone nowhere.

