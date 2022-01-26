https://br.sputniknews.com/20220126/estados-unidos-empurram-kiev-para-provocacoes-diretas-contra-russia-diz-lavrov-21166053.html
US pushes Kiev towards direct provocation against Russia, says Lavrov
The US is pushing Kiev towards direct provocations against Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a speech to the lower house of the Russian parliament. 2022.01.26, Sputnik Brazil
2022-01-26T06:40-0300
2022-01-26T06:40-0300
2022-01-26T07:38-0300
“Lately, the US and its European allies, totally forgetting diplomatic culture, are doubling their efforts to contain our country,” he said on Wednesday (26). Russia and China with sanctions and provocations by the intelligence services. In their words, the US and its allies are imposing their vision of the constitution of international life, giving themselves the right to make their rules in the most diverse domains.” They are trying to punish, as they say, dissidents who carry out an independent policy , primarily our country and the People’s Republic of China, through various inappropriate instruments such as sanctions of various types, demonization in the media space and provocations by the special services”, he noted. as one of the sides in the conflict in Ukraine: Sergei Lavrov reiterated once again that Moscow urges the US, France, Germany and other European allies to force Kiev to comply with the Minsk Accords. On the subject of security guarantees in Eastern Europe, the head of Russian diplomacy declared that, “depending on the content of this response [dos EUA], which is expected this week, we will prepare, together with our colleagues from other entities, proposals for the president [Vladimir Putin] on next steps.” In late 2021, Russia proposed a way to resolve the disagreements to the West, handing Brussels and Washington draft documents on security guarantees, but so far the talks have gone nowhere.
“Just look at the execution of military maneuvers increasingly provocative in the vicinity of our borders, for the Kiev regime’s involvement in NATO orbit, for the deliveries to it of lethal weapons and for the incentive given to it to carry out direct provocations against the Russian Federation”, added the minister.
“They’re trying to punish, as they say, dissidents who carry out an independent policy, primarily our country and the People’s Republic of China, through various inappropriate instruments such as sanctions of various types, demonization in the media space and provocations by the special services”, he noted.
He stressed that Moscow will fight hard attempts to represent Russia as one of the sides in the conflict in Ukraine:
“We will continue to severely impede attempts to shift responsibility for the lack of progress to Russia, let alone represent us as a side in the conflict, as the countries of the West are shamefully trying to do in recent times.”
As for the subject of security guarantees in Eastern Europe, the head of Russian diplomacy declared that, “depending on the content of this response [dos EUA], which is expected this week, we will prepare, together with our colleagues from other entities, proposals for the president [Vladimir Putin] about the next steps”.
In late 2021, Russia proposed to the West a path to resolve disagreements, handing over draft documents on security guarantees to Brussels and Washington, but so far the talks have gone nowhere.