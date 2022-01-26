US pushes Kiev towards direct provocation against Russia, says Lavrov

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220126/estados-unidos-empurram-kiev-para-provocacoes-diretas-contra-russia-diz-lavrov-21166053.html

The US is pushing Kiev towards direct provocations against Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a speech to the lower house of the Russian parliament. 2022.01.26, Sputnik Brazil

“Lately, the US and its European allies, totally forgetting diplomatic culture, are doubling their efforts to contain our country,” he said on Wednesday (26). Russia and China with sanctions and provocations by the intelligence services. In their words, the US and its allies are imposing their vision of the constitution of international life, giving themselves the right to make their rules in the most diverse domains.” They are trying to punish, as they say, dissidents who carry out an independent policy , primarily our country and the People’s Republic of China, through various inappropriate instruments such as sanctions of various types, demonization in the media space and provocations by the special services”, he noted. as one of the sides in the conflict in Ukraine: Sergei Lavrov reiterated once again that Moscow urges the US, France, Germany and other European allies to force Kiev to comply with the Minsk Accords. On the subject of security guarantees in Eastern Europe, the head of Russian diplomacy declared that, “depending on the content of this response [dos EUA], which is expected this week, we will prepare, together with our colleagues from other entities, proposals for the president [Vladimir Putin] on next steps.” In late 2021, Russia proposed a way to resolve the disagreements to the West, handing Brussels and Washington draft documents on security guarantees, but so far the talks have gone nowhere.

