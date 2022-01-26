US suspends use of two treatments with monoclonal antibodies against covid

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an American agency equivalent to National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), suspended the use of two treatments with monoclonal antibodies Against the Covid-19: by Regeneron (casirivimab and imdevimab) and by Eli Lilly (bamlanivimab and etesevimab). The regulatory body points out that data “strongly” indicate that they are not effective against omicron – dominant variant in the country.

Both have emergency use authorization in Brazil. Anvisa informs that it has notified the companies Eli Lily and Roche (responsible for marketing the Regeneron drug) to present justifications for maintaining the release.

“The available data and limitations as to the effectiveness against variants are provided for in the package insert, leaving the prescriber to carry out the clinical evaluation of any possible benefit when using the treatment”, says the Brazilian agency. In the note, it also highlights that it is the obligation of laboratories to monitor the effectiveness profile of drugs against new strains.

The document signed by Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, points out that “in the future, if patients in certain geographic regions are likely to be infected or exposed to a variant susceptible to these treatments, their use may be authorized in these regions”. The decision was made after an independent panel of experts (the NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel, in English) recommend the suspension.

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight harmful pathogens, such as the coronavirus, for example. Like any infectious organism, the virus that causes Covid mutates, which can undermine the effectiveness of a given treatment. “This is the case for these two treatments that we are making changes to today,” Patrizia wrote.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Ômicron represents more than 99% of covid cases in the United States. United States. Therefore, the US agency believes it is unlikely that any patient in the country will seek treatment being infected with another strain at the moment.

In the document, the FDA points out that there are other approved treatments that are likely to be effective against Omicron that are approved. The agency cites, for example, Paxlovid, an oral treatment from Pfizer. It also reinforces that authorized treatments do not replace vaccination.

Regeneron said in a statement that it “continues to develop next-generation antibodies that are active against Omicron, Delta (B.1.617.2) and other variants of concern.” It said it works, in collaboration with the FDA, to determine how to bring additional safe and effective monoclonal antibody treatments to patients as quickly as possible.

Brazil

The association of casirivimab and imdevimab, from Regeneron, received emergency use authorization from Anvisa in April 2021. The cocktail is restricted to hospitals, in patients with mild or moderate conditions. The treatment was approved to be administered to people aged 12 and over, weighing more than 40 kilograms. It is administered intravenously.

In May of last year, the agency authorized the association of antibodies banlanivimab and etesevimab, from pharmaceutical Eli Lilly. The indication of the organ was the administration for patients with mild and moderate disease, aged 12 years or older and weighing at least 40 kilos. The treatment should be administered in a hospital environment by intravenous infusion, indicated Anvisa.