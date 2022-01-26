Vaccines stimulate the body to produce a lasting response against covid-19

posted on 01/25/2022 15:40 / updated on 01/25/2022 15:44



(credit: Reproduction/La Jolla Institute of Immunology)

New research from the La Jolla Institute of Immunology in the United States, published last Sunday (23/1), indicates that four of the vaccines created to fight the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), stimulate the body to produce effective T cells. and lasting against the disease. The researchers also indicate that these cells can recognize variants such as delta and omicron.

The research was published in the scientific journal cell and mentions vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, J&J/Janssen and Novavax.

Data were analyzed from adults vaccinated against the disease but who had not yet received booster doses of the vaccine.

“Most neutralizing antibodies, that is, antibodies that work well against covid, bind to a region called the receptor-binding domain or RBD”, explained Camila Coelho, one of the authors of the research. “Our study revealed that the 15 mutations present in the omicron RBD variant can considerably reduce the binding capacity of memory B cells, compared to other variants of SARS-CoV-2 such as Alpha, Beta and Delta,” she said.

According to the researchers, the good news is that neutralizing antibodies and memory B cells are just two pathways of the body’s adaptive immune response. T cells do not prevent infection with disease, but patrol the body and destroy cells that are already infected, which prevents a virus from multiplying and causing serious illness.

The researchers believe that this “second line of defense” of T cells is one of the reasons that may explain why infection with the omicron variant is less likely to lead to serious illness in people who have already been vaccinated.

Paths to the result



To find out whether the T cells produced by the vaccine were really effective against delta and omicron variants, the scientists closely looked at how the T cells responded to different viral “epitopes.” Each virus is made up of proteins that form a certain shape or architecture. A viral epitope is a specific milestone in this architecture that T cells have been trained to recognize.

Current covid-19 vaccines were designed to teach the immune system to recognize specific epitopes in the Alpha variant — which was the first version of SARS-CoV-2. As the virus mutated, its architecture changed and the concern was that immune cells no longer recognized their targets.

From this, the study shows that although the architecture of the omicron variant is different enough to avoid some neutralizing antibodies and memory B cells, memory T cells still do a good job of recognizing their targets, even though the omicron variant is stuffed. of mutations.

However, the researchers warn: You cannot rely only on the protection of T cells. Despite showing the possible answers, the reaction of each individual can still vary. “I urge people to still be cautious and continue to wear masks,” said Alison Tarke, one of the study’s authors.