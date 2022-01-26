Vivo opens 300 job vacancies and answers questions online

Vivo is a Telefônica Brasil company that offers fixed and mobile telephony services, as well as broadband internet and pay TV. For this beginning of the year, Vivo has 300 job openings for People with Disabilities (PwD).

Read more: Google opens job vacancies in Brazil and seeks 200 engineers

The vacancies are for several Brazilian cities and the selection process has already started across the country. The positions are for the customer experience area.

PwD vacancies

The opportunities at Vivo are for several Brazilian regions. There are vacancies for the cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Vitória and Salvador.

The vacancies are exclusive to People with Disabilities. And despite the definition of cities, they are home office opportunities. Vivo is looking for new employees to fill the attendant vacancies.

Vivo’s forecast is to hold an online fair on the 10th. It will be an opportunity to clarify all doubts about the vacancies.

However, to participate in this fair, interested parties need to register through the link provided by Vivo.

Remembering that all vacancies are for PwD and, according to Vivo, the salary is compatible with the amounts paid by the market. In addition, the company also offers several benefits such as meal vouchers and transportation. It also has a health and dental plan.

Vivo also offers discounts on the company’s internet and telephony services. As the work will be in the home office format, the company is also committed to providing notebook, internet and other work tools.

Among the requirements for the vacancies is the mastery of the office package, in addition to having completed high school and a report that proves the disability.