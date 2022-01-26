Volta Redonda vs Vasco: see lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | carioca championship

Volta Redonda and Vasco start the 2022 season this Wednesday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Raulino de Oliveira Stadium. The teams face each other for the first round of the Carioca Championship.

With the third longest-serving coach in the country, Volta Redonda comes full of news to try to establish itself as the fifth force in Rio de Janeiro football. Last year, coach Neto Colucci’s team was Carioca’s semifinalist. The expectation this year is to take a step further and reach the final.

Vasco’s main objective in 2022 is access to the Série A of the Brasileirão, and the State will be a parameter for Zé Ricardo’s team in the season. After an almost total reformulation of the squad, with the departure of more than 20 players and the hiring of 12 reinforcements, the coach used the pre-season to carry out tests in search of the ideal team for the debut this Wednesday.

Round Round – coach Neto Colucci

Volta Redonda is a practically new team in 2022 and that still needs to be watched. The main signing was midfielder Bruno Gallo, ex-Vasco, hope of the fans for the famous Lei do Ex. He should start playing tonight at Raulino de Oliveira.

Volta Redonda’s probable lineup: Vinícius Dias; Iury (Júlio Amorim), Daivison, Dilsinho and Luiz Paulo; Muniz, Bruno Gallo and Caio Vitor; Pedrinho, MV and João Vitor.

Vasco – coach Zé Ricardo

Vasco has five absences for the debut: Vitinho was injured in training last week and is out, while Vanderlei, Matheus Barbosa, Getúlio and Galarza have not yet been registered and should only be available from the second round.

Without Vitinho, who had been a starter in training, Zé Ricardo trained with Gabriel Pec among the 11 in Tuesday’s activity, and the tendency is for Juninho to play a little further back in the midfield.

Vasco’s probable lineup is: Thiago Rodrigues; Weverton, Anderson Conceição, Ulisses, Edimar; Yuri Lara, Juninho, Nenê; Gabriel Pec, Bruno Nazario and Raniel.

Referee: Alexandre Vargas Tavares de Jesus

Alexandre Vargas Tavares de Jesus Assistant 1: Luiz Claudio Regazone

Luiz Claudio Regazone Assistant 2: Daniel de Oliveira Alves Pereira

Daniel de Oliveira Alves Pereira Fourth Referee: Andrew Ferreira de Mello