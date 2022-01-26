Watch 40 minutes of GRID Legends gameplay

Video shows the Story Mode and the work of the actors during the game

With little time left for the launch of the GRID Legendsdeveloper Codemasters and studio Electronic Arts decided to release a demo video of gameplay in 40 minutes of the racing game’s Story Mode.

The way Driven to Glory will use technology found in Disney’s original series, The Mandalorian, where real actors are placed in digital sets, with the main objective of reducing post-production work. Among the actors involved in the project is Ncuti Gatwa, star of the Sex Education series.

Story Mode gameplay

In the demo published on the GRID YouTube channel, some tracks, cars and challenges that players will have to face to become the best driver in motorsport are revealed. Behind the scenes of the game and all the care of the team to bring maximum realism to the tracks and circuits are still shown.

Check out the full 40 minutes of GRID Legends Driven to Glory Story Mode gameplay below:

In addition to the action scenes with crashes, the gameplay demo also shows the different cameras available in the game, such as the one inside the vehicle and the one on the front of the car.



– Continues after advertising –

GRID Legends will be available on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X from the day February 25th this year.

If you are thinking of buying the title for your computer, see the minimum and recommended requirements to play the game on PC by clicking here.

New GRID Legends trailer showcases arcade-style fun and fierce competition

Game that will be released next year has already opened for pre-sale on major platforms



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: WCCF Tech