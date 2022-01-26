West warns Russia of ‘serious consequences’ in case of aggression against Ukraine

leaders of United States and several European countries, including Germanyaffirmed their “unreserved” support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and warned Russia of “serious consequences” in the event of an invasion of that countrythe German government announced on Monday (24).





The participants “agreed that Russia should undertake visible de-escalation initiatives” in this conflict, the German chancellor’s spokesman said. Olaf Scholzafter a videoconference in which he participated with leaders from the United States, France, Great Britain, Italy and Poland.





The realization of this videoconference had been announced a little earlier by the White Housewhen some disagreements seemed to arise in the Western camp about the attitude to adopt towards Russia.









This concerns especially Germany, which is heavily criticized for Ukraine for its refusal to supply weapons, even defensive ones, as the United States, Great Britain or the Baltic countries do.





Likewise, the countries of the European Union have not yet decreed the departure of part of their diplomatic personnel from the Ukraineat a time when the United States and the United Kingdom have already moved in this direction.





In the videoconference, which was also attended by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Western leaders expressed “great concern” about the concentration of Russian troops on the eastern border of Ukraine and accused Russia of causing the “current tensions”, according to the German statement.





But they considered that “the issue of security and stability in Europe could be resolved through negotiation”.





Western leaders also “reiterated that they are willing to continue diplomatic efforts in this direction”, which began in January with several meetings between Western and Russian officials, without success so far.

