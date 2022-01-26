What Al Qaeda and Islamic State have to do with the Burkina Faso coup | World

The military takeover in Burkina Faso is worrying but not unexpected.

The overthrow of President Roch Kaboré is the fourth coup d’état in West Africa in the last 17 months.

In that period, neighboring Mali faced two military interventions, fueled by concerns about the government’s inability to deal with growing violence from Islamist militants.

As in Mali, the overthrow of the head of government was sparked by growing discontent among security forces over Roch Kaboré’s alleged inability to support them against militants linked to both al-Qaeda and the group known as the Islamic State.

On Sunday 23 January, riots were reported in several military camps in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou and in the northern cities of Kaya and Ouahigouya. The uprisings followed months of anti-government protests calling for the president’s resignation.

Militant attacks, which began in 2015, have already killed more than 2,000 people in the country and forced 1.5 million people to flee their homes, according to UN estimates. Schools have been closed in large areas of Burkina Faso due to lack of security.

1 of 1 Armed soldiers in Burkina Faso on Sunday (23) — Photo: Sophie Garcia/AP Armed soldiers in Burkina Faso on Sunday (23) — Photo: Sophie Garcia/AP

Public confidence in the president’s handling of the security crisis plummeted after an attack in the village of Solhan, in the north of the country, in June 2021. More than 100 people were killed in the action, which would have been carried out by extremist militants from the mal.

The attack in Solhan led to opposition protests in the capital, forcing Kaboré to reshuffle positions in his government and appoint himself defense minister.

However, another attack also in the north, against the Inata military base, in November 2021, increased dissatisfaction with the government.

More than 50 members of the security forces were killed in the action. Reports also emerged that the base had sent a message asking for help, requesting food and additional equipment, two weeks before the attack. The requested supplies never arrived.

The president then disbanded his cabinet and appointed new prime minister and defense minister, before starting national reconciliation talks with the opposition.

How did extremist violence spread?

Despite political and security volatility in West Africa, Burkina Faso enjoyed fragile stability until a popular uprising in 2014 toppled President Blaise Compaoré, who had ruled for 27 years.

An attempted coup in 2015 left the military deeply divided. Kaboré was elected for the first time that year, with a promise to reunite the country.

However, militants from neighboring Mali – where a separatist insurgency in 2012 was used by jihadists to advance the country – carried out an attack on the Burkina Faso capital as Kaboré prepared to take over the government.

Armed groups took advantage of the weak security situation on the country’s exposed borders to carry out more attacks and increase their presence. Jihadists have also fueled sectarian tensions between Burkina Faso’s Christian and Muslim communities.

The militants took advantage of a weak state presence and lack of humanitarian support, which left communities vulnerable to both attacks and recruitment to extremist groups.

The political participation of the population has also been weakened by the presence of Islamist militants in the country. In 2020, voters who had left their homes in parts of the north and east of the country were unable to participate in the presidential election, in which Kaboré was re-elected with 58% of the vote.

The pressure from activists on communities led to an even greater increase in public dissatisfaction with the president during his second term in office.

What are the parallels with Mali?

There are fears that a certain pattern is emerging in the region. The internal process that led to the military coup in Burkina Faso bears similarities to what happened in Mali before its own recent military uprising in August 2020.

A series of deadly attacks on military and civilian targets was followed by large demonstrations, caused by a growing lack of trust in the government and in Mali’s then President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

In Burkina Faso, the main opposition leader, Eddie Komboigo, has tried to take advantage of public discontent with security to fuel popular anger. But while the population in Mali largely supported the military coup, in Burkina Faso citizens may fear even more instability with the army in power.

Is there anti-France sentiment?

Gunmen attack French embassy and army headquarters in Burkina Faso, Africa

Both Mali and Burkina Faso were French colonies, and France continued to maintain economic and security ties with the two countries well after their independence.

As in Mali, Burkina Faso’s security forces depend on support from France, which has sent 5,100 troops to the region in what has been called Operation Barkhane. The operation began with the deployment of troops through Paris, at the request of Mali, to prevent jihadists from reaching the country’s capital, Bamako, in 2013.

Initially supported by the local population, the French operation in the region gradually lost popular support as the security situation deteriorated.

In December, in Burkina Faso, residents of the town of Kaya blocked a French military convoy carrying supplies to the local army and accused Operation Barkhane forces of working alongside jihadists.

France was eventually forced to withdraw from the Sahel region, which encompasses the two countries, in a diplomatic dispute with Mali that led to the departure of almost half of the French contingent.

The security vacuum can be exploited by jihadists, while persistent instability can weaken defense cooperation in what is called the G5 Sahel force and includes troops from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

Mali has been in talks with Russia to fill the security gap, but Sahel partners, including Burkina Faso, are clearly opposed to this controversial move.

Should the region be concerned?

The coup in Burkina Faso suggests that those advocating overthrowing the government by force are not worried about the reaction of the West African regional group, Ecowas (Economic Community of West African States). Sanctions recently imposed on Mali and Guinea, where there was a coup d’état in September, have failed to contain the military’s actions.

The president of neighboring Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, started 2021 in a turbulent way, with an attempted coup amid a series of fatal attacks against civilians and the army.

Bazoum has been a harsh critic of the political situation in Mali and its potential impact on the morale of the region’s defense forces. He has tried to quell any sort of military discontent with visits to the country’s troops in volatile regions, which seems to have worked so far.