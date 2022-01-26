what happens before Joy dies

Joy (Lara Tremeroux) will die in a place in the sun suddenly. The tragic scenes should air this Wednesday (26).

The fake will be sought after incessantly by Ravi (Juan Paiva). Found, she will reaffirm the abandonment of Francisco, her son, and that she will pay a visit to say goodbye in a ‘definite’ way, as she does not want contact with the boy from now on.

Advertising Could not load ad

Irreducible, however, emotionally unstructured, the tagger visits her son, holds him in her arms for a few minutes and then breaks away.

Before leaving, Joy will hand over a medal Yasmin (Maithê Rodrigues) and ask her to leave it in Francisco’s crib.

Joy (Lara Tremouroux) in Um Lugar ao Sol (Reproduction/TV Globo).

Emotion lasts a little

Despite looking emotional, Joy leaves her son to return to her friends. They gather to paint walls, as usual, and this time they choose an overpass to ‘mark’.

It is during this graffiti that Joy ends up losing her balance and falling after the rope she is hanging from breaks. She is almost saved by one of her classmates, but the attempt is in vain. She falls and cannot resist.

Ravi, who arrives just in time for the accident, sees everything and despairs. From there, the boy decides to change his life, take care of Francisco and Yasmin alone and to start over he has the help of Lara (Andrea Horta). However, Renato / Christian (Cauã Reymond) will be faster and will give his friend a job.

Read other texts HERE.