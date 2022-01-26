WHAT IS AN ALLERGY AND WHY DOES IT OCCUR?

In an allergic person, the immune system reacts to certain stimuli disproportionately compared to that of other people.

Some of the stimuli that most often become allergens they are pollen, mitescertain foods (nuts, fish and seafood, dairy or eggs), bites of insects, medicines (especially penicillin and its derivatives) and some contact substances, such as latex or metals used in jewelry.



WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF ALLERGIES?

This can generate different symptoms:

Many of them are similar to cold symptoms. In this case, we are talking about allergic rhinitis .

. Urticaria also common are food allergies, medication or insect bites.

also common are food allergies, medication or insect bites. In some cases, especially in contact allergies, the dermatitis is generated.

is generated. In severe cases, the allergy can lead to anaphylaxis, a very dangerous emergency. The person in this situation has a lot of difficulty breathing, the tension goes down, the pulse quickens, and they may feel dizzy until they lose consciousness.

How to distinguish a cold from an allergy?

The clearest sign for differentiating a cold from an allergy is usually the duration of discomfortwhich in the cold decreases after a week and in allergy they are longer.

Other differences have to do with the mucuswhich in allergy is clear and constant; itchy eyeswhich is more typical of allergy, tiredness and difficulty concentratingwhich are very common in allergies and may not occur in the cold.

If we also notice difficulty breathing, it is very important to see your doctor to treat it before it leads to other breathing problems such as elasma or sinusitis.



TREATMENTS

vaccines are available for some allergies . An allergist will inform you about the advisability of getting vaccinated in your case, depending on the allergen that produces it and the type and degree of reaction it generates.

are available . An allergist will inform you about the advisability of getting vaccinated in your case, depending on the allergen that produces it and the type and degree of reaction it generates. the antihistamines are very helpful for the respiratory symptoms of allergies, although can produce sleep . Don’t take them alone, you have to consult a specialist.

are very helpful for the respiratory symptoms of allergies, although . Don’t take them alone, you have to consult a specialist. If the symptoms are skin, in severe buds, the corticosteroids can be used in the most affected areas. In mild urticaria, it is preferable to avoid this treatment because of the side effects of corticosteroids.

can be used in the most affected areas. In mild urticaria, it is preferable to avoid this treatment because of the side effects of corticosteroids. For food allergies it is essential to avoid contact with the allergen, now and in the future, as reactions can be very serious.

it is essential to avoid contact with the allergen, now and in the future, as reactions can be very serious. In case of suffering a shock anaphylactic, that is, a major allergic reaction in which the airways are compromised, injections of prednisone, which has an antihistamine and anti-inflammatory effect, may be necessary. You have to go to an emergency room.

CAN ALLERGIES BE AVOID?

Some factors that lead to allergy have to do with habits and environment. For example, the smokers are more predisposed to developing allergies, as well as those living in urban environments, due to the increased pollution.

if you also live on a very high floorsymptoms may worsen as pollen concentration increases with height.

Ventilation proper, take care of body hygiene and household cleaning (without becoming obsessed, as experts have also shown that Excessive hygiene favors this disease) and avoiding times when pollen has a higher concentration are habits that can easily reduce allergic symptoms.

RISK FACTORS

In addition to the named, these factors predispose you to allergy:

Your date of birth. Babies who are exposed to early pollination can generate reactions to pollination as their immune system is immature when they first came into contact.

can generate reactions to as their immune system is immature when they first came into contact. Artificial breastfeeding. On the other hand, breastfeeding generates a defense system which contributes to the baby not being so prone to developing allergies later on.

which contributes to the baby not being so prone to developing allergies later on. Stress, by destabilizing the immune systemmay worsen allergy symptoms.

