what to expect for stock exchanges and exchanges in Brazil this Wednesday By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – More details on inflation were released earlier today, with the release of , which came in at 0.58%, above market expectations of 0.43%. Estimates already took into account that inflation would be pressured by higher commodity prices, but weaker domestic demand and a more restrictive global monetary policy should help reduce inflation throughout the year.

At 9:27 am, it rose 1.09%, while it retreated 0.22%, to R$5.4395.

In the US, the 100 futures gained 1.84%, while the A and A futures rose 1.31% and 0.96%, respectively.

Brazil recorded this Tuesday 183,722 new cases of contamination by the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 24,311,317, the Ministry of Health reported. of fatalities from the disease in the country to 623,843, the ministry said.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) approved the opening of Brazil’s entry into the group. The process should take between three and four years, but the country already uses 103 of the organization’s 251 normative instruments, which speeds up the procedures. Another five countries are also trying to be part of the group.

Among the measures that Brazil still intends to adopt to accelerate its entry into the OECD, is the promise to zero the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) on foreign exchange operations by 2029.

However, the issue of the environment can be an obstacle to the Brazilian process. To be part of the OECD, all countries in the group need to commit to sustainable and inclusive economic growth, in addition to fighting for the preservation of biodiversity and combating climate change.

News of the day

IPCA-15 – The presented an increase of 0.58%, according to IBGE data released this morning. The result came in slightly above market expectations, which had forecast a rise of 0.43%, but below the previous result of 0.78%. In terms of the annual index, the IPCA-15 increased by 10.20%, above the 10.04% forecast, but below the 10.42% reported in previous data.

GDP – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its growth forecast for Brazil in 2022 from 1.5% to 0.3%. The estimate for the world also increased from 4.9% to 4.4%.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Meeting with Fábio Faria, Minister of Communications.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the special secretary for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government, Caio Paes de Andrade;

corporate news

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras asked Cade to file an open investigation to investigate “possible abuse of dominant position” by the oil company in the fuel market and questioned the antitrust agency’s initiative.

Corsan – Corsan, Companhia Riograndense de Saneamento, said this Tuesday that by decision of the State of Rio Grande do Sul, its controller, it will postpone its initial public offering (IPO), according to a material fact. The document does not provide further details on the decision.

The state-owned company also disclosed that it estimates that its share of the diesel market will drop to 69% in 2022. In the last five years, this average has varied between 77% and 84%.

Embraer (SA:) – Credit rating agency Fitch raised Embraer’s rating outlook from ‘negative’ to ‘stable’ on Tuesday afternoon, citing improved debt figures. The company’s global scale rating was reaffirmed at BB+.

Carrefour (SA:) – The General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (SG/Cade) recommended the approval of the purchase of the Big group by Carrefour, provided that the supermarket chain gets rid of some units. At least 11 stores are on the list for sale, according to Valor Econômico.