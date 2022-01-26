what will be the transfer value?

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on what will be the transfer value? 4 Views

Since last Saturday (22), workers can check their rights to transfers from the PIS/PASEP 2022. As of February 8, payments for professionals in the private network will be available. For public servants, the withdrawal can be made from the 15th of February.

The PIS (Social Integration Program) is aimed at workers in the private sector and is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program) is for public servants and is paid by Banco do Brasil.

THE PIS/PASEP, is usually paid in the second half of the following tax year. However, with the suspension of payment of the salary allowance last year, the 2022 calendar was brought forward.

The value of the PIS/PASEP 2022 salary allowance can reach up to BRL 1,212. The PIS query can be performed through the application cashier worker, site www.caixa.gov.br/pis or by calling 0800-726-0207.

To consult the Pasep, it is necessary to access the website Check your PASEPfrom Banco do Brasil, or ask for information by phone on 0800 729 0001.

PIS/PASEP value

The value of PIS/PASEP 2022 is equal to the number of months worked in the base year times 1/12 of the value of the minimum wage. The person must have worked at least 30 days. However, a period equal to or greater than 15 days is considered as a full month.

Taking into account the current national minimum wage of BRL 1,212, the minimum amount to be received will be BRL 101. So, see below the amounts received, according to working time in the base year 2021:

  • 1 month: BRL 101
  • 2 months: BRL 202
  • 3 months: BRL 303
  • 4 months: BRL 404
  • 5 months: BRL 505
  • 6 months: BRL 606
  • 7 months: BRL 707
  • 8 months: BRL 808
  • 9 months: BRL 909
  • 10 months: BRL 1,010
  • 11 months: BRL 1,111
  • 12 months: BRL 1,212

PIS payment schedule

Birth monthYou will receive PIS/PASEP in:
January08/02/2022
February02/10/2022
March02/15/2022
April02/17/2022
May02/22/2022
June02/24/2022
July03/15/2022
August03/17/2022
September03/22/2022
October03/24/2022
November03/29/2022
December03/31/2022

PASEP Calendar

end of registrationYou will receive from:
0 and 102/15/2022
2 and 302/17/2022
402/22/2022
502/24/2022
603/15/2022
703/17/2022
803/22/2022
903/24/2022

PIS/PASEP Criteria

  • Be registered with PIS/PASEP for at least 5 years;
  • Have exercised at least one month of paid activity in 2020;
  • Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year;
  • Have the data correctly informed by the employer in the RAIS (Annual List of Social Information);
  • Be eligible for DATAPREV.

However, workers who live in Minas Gerais and Bahia had their payments advanced to February 8, regardless of the payment schedule. This happened because of the floods that hit regions of these states.

Did you like the content? Follow @fdrnoticias on Instagram and FDR.com.br on Facebook to see the latest news that directly impacts your pocket and your rights.

Glaucia Alves

Gláucia Alves has a degree in Letters-English from the Federal Rural University of Pernambuco (UFRPE). She worked in the academic field for 8 years. In 2020 she started working as a copywriting broker. She currently works on the team at FDR portal, producing content on the economy and rights of the Brazilian population, where he has accumulated years of research and experience. In addition to conducting online writing consulting.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Treasury Direct reaches sales of R$ 3.2 billion in December

Sales of Treasury Direct bonds exceeded redemptions by R$1.791 billion in December last year. According …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved