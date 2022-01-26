what will be the transfer value?

Since last Saturday (22), workers can check their rights to transfers from the PIS/PASEP 2022. As of February 8, payments for professionals in the private network will be available. For public servants, the withdrawal can be made from the 15th of February.

The PIS (Social Integration Program) is aimed at workers in the private sector and is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program) is for public servants and is paid by Banco do Brasil.

THE PIS/PASEP, is usually paid in the second half of the following tax year. However, with the suspension of payment of the salary allowance last year, the 2022 calendar was brought forward.

The value of the PIS/PASEP 2022 salary allowance can reach up to BRL 1,212. The PIS query can be performed through the application cashier worker, site www.caixa.gov.br/pis or by calling 0800-726-0207.

To consult the Pasep, it is necessary to access the website Check your PASEPfrom Banco do Brasil, or ask for information by phone on 0800 729 0001.

PIS/PASEP value

The value of PIS/PASEP 2022 is equal to the number of months worked in the base year times 1/12 of the value of the minimum wage. The person must have worked at least 30 days. However, a period equal to or greater than 15 days is considered as a full month.

Taking into account the current national minimum wage of BRL 1,212, the minimum amount to be received will be BRL 101. So, see below the amounts received, according to working time in the base year 2021:

1 month: BRL 101

2 months: BRL 202

3 months: BRL 303

4 months: BRL 404

5 months: BRL 505

6 months: BRL 606

7 months: BRL 707

8 months: BRL 808

9 months: BRL 909

10 months: BRL 1,010

11 months: BRL 1,111

12 months: BRL 1,212

PIS payment schedule

Birth month You will receive PIS/PASEP in: January 08/02/2022 February 02/10/2022 March 02/15/2022 April 02/17/2022 May 02/22/2022 June 02/24/2022 July 03/15/2022 August 03/17/2022 September 03/22/2022 October 03/24/2022 November 03/29/2022 December 03/31/2022

PASEP Calendar

end of registration You will receive from: 0 and 1 02/15/2022 2 and 3 02/17/2022 4 02/22/2022 5 02/24/2022 6 03/15/2022 7 03/17/2022 8 03/22/2022 9 03/24/2022

PIS/PASEP Criteria

Be registered with PIS/PASEP for at least 5 years;

Have exercised at least one month of paid activity in 2020;

Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

Have the data correctly informed by the employer in the RAIS (Annual List of Social Information);

Be eligible for DATAPREV.

However, workers who live in Minas Gerais and Bahia had their payments advanced to February 8, regardless of the payment schedule. This happened because of the floods that hit regions of these states.

