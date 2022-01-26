What’s behind Brazil’s worsening world corruption ranking

Brazil fell two positions in the world ranking of corruption, according to a survey by Transparency International released this Tuesday (25). Of the 180 countries analyzed, Brazil ranked 96th in last year’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). In 2020, it was in the 94th position. The better the position in the ranking, the less the country is considered corrupt.

According to the survey, Brazil reached 38 points on a scale from 0 to 100. This is the third worst position in the country in its historical series. The performance puts Brazil below the global average, which is 43 points, and below the regional average for Latin America and the Caribbean, which was 41 points. In addition, the Brazilian score is lower than the Brics score (group of countries formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), which was 39 points, and lower than the average of the G-20, a group formed by the 19 largest economies in the world plus the European Union, which scored 54 points.

“The other countries improved, so Brazil’s relative position got worse. But I think it’s worth noting that Brazil’s score is stagnant at a very low score, which is score thirty-eight. So when we compare, for example, with Latin American countries, Brazil is below the region’s average,” explained Michael Mohallem, Transparency International’s consultant in Brazil.

Actions by the federal government, Congress and the Judiciary are indicative of Brazil’s worsening in the ranking

For Transparency International, Brazil is “stagnating at a very bad level in relation to the perception of corruption in the public sector” and points out that the actions of the federal government, the National Congress and the Judiciary “have led to setbacks in the legal and institutional anti-corruption framework from the country”. The organization highlighted that, in recent years, Brazil has gone through a weakening of the fight against corruption, in the face of the anti-democratic speeches of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), for example.

According to the report, Brazilian President and President Nayib Bukele in El Salvador were examples of leaders who used the fight against corruption as a campaign banner to attract an electorate disappointed with traditional politicians and “tired of corruption”. However, these presidents “did not make progress in the fight against corruption, but adopted anti-democratic and regressive measures”.

In addition, Transparency International highlights the investigations carried out by the Covid CPI and the relationships created between the federal government and Congress through the so-called secret budget. The best score achieved by the country was in 2012 and 2014, with 43 points, in which Brazil occupied the 69th place in the ranking. In 2019, the first year of the government of Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil dropped to the 106th position in the ranking, the worst in the historical series.

“The secret budget was a very negative innovation from the point of view of lack of transparency. We already have a very large process of concentration of power by Congress in defining the budget, but now we arrive at an illegal innovation with low transparency”, says Mohallem.

Human rights defenders murdered in Brazil

Another factor pointed out by the report as an argument for the reduction of Brazil’s grade was the murders of 17 human rights defenders in the country last year. According to the report, corruption makes human rights violations possible, opening a perverse and unbridled spiral. As rights and freedoms erode, democracy declines, giving way to authoritarianism, which, in turn, enables greater levels of corruption.

“Human rights are not just a nice thing to have in the fight against corruption. Authoritarianism makes anti-corruption efforts dependent on the whims of an elite. Ensuring that civil society and the media have freedom of expression and can do government charges is the only sustainable path to a corruption-free society,” argued Delia Rubio, president of Transparency International.

least corrupt countries

In the Transparency International report, the highest scores were achieved by the countries of Denmark, Finland and New Zealand (all with 88 points). Then came Norway, Singapore and Sweden (85 points).

For the first time since the series began, the United States was left out of the group of 25 countries that normally top the list of least corrupt. The report cites that recent attacks on free and fair elections, and the opacity of the campaign finance system, generate “concern”. Journalistic investigations also revealed the existence of tax havens in rural US states. See the list below:

Denmark (88 points) Finland (88 points) New Zealand (88 points) Norway (85 points) Singapore (85 points) Sweden (85 points) Switzerland (84 points) Netherlands (82 points) Luxembourg (81 points) Germany (80 points)

Brazil and its companions

90th – Morocco (39 points)

91st – Macedonia (39 points)

92nd – Suriname (39 points)

93rd – Tanzania (39 points)

94th – Vietnam (39 points)

95th – Argentina (38 points)

96th – Brazil (38 points)

97th – Indonesia (38 points)

98th – Lesotho (38 points)

99th – Serbia (38 points)

100th – Turkey

the most corrupt

171st – Turkmenistan (19 points)

172nd – Equatorial Guinea (17 points)

173rd – Libya (17 points)

174th – Afghanistan (16 points)

175th – North Korea (16 points)

176th – Yemen (16 points)

177th – Venezuela (14 points)

178th – Somalia (13 points)

179th – Syria (13 points)

180th – South Sudan (11 points)

Methodology

Created in 1995, the IPC underwent a methodological review in 2012. The index is composed of 13 surveys and expert assessments produced by internationally recognized institutions. To build the index, Transparency International analyzes the results of questions from these surveys, which address the perception of corruption in the public sector.