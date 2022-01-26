WHO asks countries to prioritize research into new Omicron strain

× Photo: neelam279/Pixabay

The WHO asked member countries this Tuesday (25) to prioritize investigations on the BA.2 lineage of the Ômicron variant.

“As of 2022.01.24, the BA.2 descendent lineage, which differs from BA.1 in some of the mutations, including the ‘spike’ protein, is increasing in many countries,” says footnote on a descriptive table of the current five variants of concern.

the protein spike (spicule) is used by the new coronavirus to infect human cells. It is the target of messenger RNA vaccines such as those from Pfizer and Moderna; and also viral vector vaccines, such as those from AstraZeneca and Janssen.

“Investigations into the characteristics of BA.2, including immune escape properties and virulence, should be prioritized independently (and in comparison with) BA.1”, added the organization.

BA.2 is one of the four known lineages of Ômicron, alongside B.1.1.529, BA.1 and BA.3.

In another bulletin, published last Friday (21), the WHO stated that “[e]Although the BA.1 lineage was previously the most dominant, recent trends from India, South Africa, the UK and Denmark suggest that BA.2 is increasing in proportion”.

Still according to the WHO, studies are needed to understand the properties of BA.2, including transmissibility, immune escape (ability to face vaccines) and virulence (severity of the disease).

read more:

Scientists find explanation for Omicron causing less severe disease

WHO chief: “It is dangerous to assume that Omicron will be the last variant”

More news