who is behind and what are the chances of it advancing

Even with the National Congress recess, deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP) intends to start collecting signatures in the Chamber of Deputies for the installation of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate an alleged “conflict of interest” in the period in which former minister and former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos) worked at the consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal. The company provided advice to companies involved in Lava Jato. Nicknamed the CPI do Moro, the idea has mobilized, in addition to members of the PT, deputies who are part of the base of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

To be registered, the request for the installation of the CPI do Moro needs at least 171 signatures from the 513 deputies. “I’m going to ask for a CPI due to conflict of interest: Alvares & Marsal was hired to carry out the judicial reorganization of companies that were sued by the judge of the 13th Court of Curitiba [responsável pela Lava Jato]. The amount paid was R$ 750 million. Who did the company hire as a consultant? It was Moro,” Teixera said on social media.

The deputy’s request is based on reports from the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU), which investigates possible irregularities in Moro’s performance in the office. The TCU analyzes whether Moro’s acts as a Lava Jato judge weakened the economic situation of contractors and, a few years later, he went to work precisely at the company responsible for the judicial recovery of most of them.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Alvarez & Marsal has already received R$42 million from companies investigated in Lava Jato. In December, TCU Minister Bruno Dantas ordered the lifting, in the Judiciary, of all the judicial recovery processes in which the consulting company acted during the period of the Curitiba task force.

“All the companies that Moro broke are being recovered by Alvarez & Marsal at the cost of gold. It is necessary to investigate the conflict of interests”, argued the deputy Paulo Texeira.

The expectation now is that the matter will be dealt with this week in the PT bench and with the other opposition parties, which together total 140 deputies. “We are analyzing the possibility of requesting a CPI. I believe we need to install the CPI, which is the forum with legitimacy to investigate in Congress”, admitted the PT leader in the Chamber, deputy Reginaldo Lopes (MG).

This Tuesday (25), however, the national president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), said he did not see the need for a CPI. “I don’t see the need for a CPI for us to get to this information [sobre o suposto conflito de interesse de Moro]”, she said in an interview with the UOL portal. She indicated that this can be obtained from the investigation already underway at the TCU. “We are carrying out legal studies. As these processes involve company bankruptcies, we need to know if legally we could institute CPI on this”, added the deputy. “We hope that the TCU shares with us the documents about the case.”

Moro’s CPI can mobilize members of Bolsonaro’s base

At Palácio do Planalto, government members follow the movement and assess whether an eventual installation of the CPI do Moro could end up creating a platform for the former judge in the electoral dispute – the commission could be interpreted by voters as a political persecution to him. Affiliated with Podemos, Moro tries to make himself viable in the so-called third way and in the last Ipespe survey, in January, the pre-candidate appeared with 9% of the voting intentions, behind former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), with 44 %, and President Bolsonaro, with 24%.

Despite this, members of the ruling party in Congress have already signaled support for the PT’s request for a CPI. “Think and reflect. Judge condemns executives and approves leniency agreements of a company ‘X’. Later, outside the judiciary, he will work for a consultancy that, among other missions, provides services for the same company ‘X’. Is there a conflict of interest?!”, questioned the leader of the PSL in the Chamber, Major Vitor Hugo (GO).

According to the website the antagonist, the mobilization for the creation of the CPI do Moro would have been celebrated by the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, who in a WhatsApp group posted the news about the request for an investigation by the former Lava Jato judge followed by a gif (animated image) of applause. In addition, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), would have already guaranteed the installation of the commission, if the minimum number of signatures is reached.

But, privately, members of Centrão carefully assess the request for a CPI against Moro. In the calculations, the group’s leaders admit that the exposure could benefit the Podemos pre-candidate, if the TCU’s preliminary investigations do not have arguments that justify the creation of a commission of inquiry. However, they do not rule out support for the PT request, in case the request gains muscle in the coming weeks.

For deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE), the discussion does not involve this year’s electoral dispute. “In this discussion about the CPI do Moro, it is not possible to analyze whether it is good or bad for the electoral dispute. The problem is: in a State of Law, a judge cannot act against the law in total disregard for the legal and institutional order of the country,” he said.

On the other hand, deputy Julian Lemos (PSL-PE), a former member of the government’s base, classified the approximation of Planalto allies with the PT as “electoral fraud”. “Jair Bolsonaro’s troops applauded the PT’s suggestion to create a CPI to investigate Sergio Moro’s performance in the private sector. .

Moro’s CPI may bump into procedural issues of the Chamber

In addition to the electoral period, leaders of the Chamber believe that the mobilization of the PT and other parties to investigate Moro may come up against procedural issues in the House. According to the internal regulations, only five CPIs can work simultaneously in the Chamber and there are seven requests already formalized awaiting dispatch from Arthur Lira. Therefore, the CPI request against Moro would be the eighth in line.

So far, there are requests for CPIs on topics such as sexual abuse and exploitation of children and adolescents on the Internet; to Aneel; the increase in the price of air tickets; financial pyramids; and the Brazil-Cuba relationship, for example. In addition, Lira returned with the Chamber’s remote voting system at least until Carnival because of the advance of Covid-19 in the country, which could hamper the articulations for the installation of the CPI against Moro.

Rapporteur of the CPI of Covid in the Senate, Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), celebrated the possibility of an investigation of Moro. “The famous phrase of Nelson Rodrigues has never been more appropriate: ‘behind every moral champion, lives a scoundrel’. It remains to be seen how much Sergio Moro pocketed to corrupt the Judiciary system to be where he is now: crazed for power”, wrote the senator on the networks.

TCU investigation that supported the idea of ​​creating the CPI

The investigation to investigate the alleged conflict of interest was opened by the TCU at the request of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF). According to TCU Minister Bruno Dantas, Moro’s decisions during Operation Car Wash “naturally” contributed to the bankruptcy of companies such as Odebrecht. Therefore, the investigation wants to know whether Alvarez & Marsal benefited from being involved in the judicial recovery of the contractor and other organizations investigated under the command of the former judge.

Sergio Moro became a consultant for Alvarez & Marsal in November 2020, seven months after leaving the Ministry of Justice under the Bolsonaro government. To the TCU, the company informed that it did not work in the subsidiary responsible for the inspection of companies undergoing judicial reorganization.

In an interview with the newspaper The state of Sao Paulo, the former minister called the investigation a “fantasy”. “I will reveal my salary, I will present my Income Tax, declare all my earnings. I have not changed my tax domicile in Brazil. [Tribunal Superior Eleitoral], in active transparency. Now, I don’t bow to abuse. And this process at TCU is part of a fantasy, about something that doesn’t exist,” Moro said.

Research methodology cited in the report

The Ipespe survey, commissioned by XP Investimentos, was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-09080/2022. 1,000 voters were interviewed between the 10th and 12th of January. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points. The confidence index is 95.5%.