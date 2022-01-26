Who receives Auxílio Brasil and Vale gas today (25th)? New group will benefit

Today (25), another group of beneficiaries of the Brazil aid receive their first program payment of the year. In addition, a large part will also receive the first payment of the gas voucher of BRL 52.

This Tuesday (25), Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries with a Social Identification Number (NIS) ending in 6 will receive another payment from the program. Payment occurs in a staggered manner, according to the end of the NIS.

There are a total of ten days of payments, and this month started on the 18th and will continue until the 31st of January. See below all Auxílio Brasil payment dates for the month of January 2022:

end of NIS payment dates end 1 January 18 end 2 January 19 end 3 January 20 end 4 January 21th end 5 January 24 end 6 January 25th end 7 January 26 end 8 January 27 end 9 January 28 end 0 January 31st

THE Brazil aid it is paid to two family groups, that is, those considered to be in extreme poverty and those in a situation of poverty. In the first situation, families that have a monthly per capita income of up to R$ 105 are included.

Families in poverty are those with a monthly per capita income of up to R$210. However, Auxílio Brasil only benefits those who are pregnant or teenagers up to 21 years of age.

The first payments of the assistance program were paid to 14.5 million families. These already received Family Scholarship and therefore were just automatically migrated to the new benefit.

As of this month, the Ministry of Citizenship added another 3 million beneficiaries, eliminating the program’s waiting list. Thus, Auxílio Brasil currently covers 17.5 million families in situations of social vulnerability.

In addition to Auxílio Brasil, some beneficiaries will receive the first payment of the Vale Gas program in the amount of R$ 52. This benefit goes to the poorest families for the purchase of a 13 kg cooking gas cylinder.

THE gas voucher will be granted every two months, and the amount transferred will be equivalent to 50% of the value of the gas cylinder. Thus, the amount will vary, according to the national average value of the item sold in the previous month.

The average value will be defined by the survey carried out by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). In the last data, the average price of a 13 kg cooking gas cylinder was R$ 102.48. For this reason, the amount received by beneficiaries this month will be R$ 52.

