WHO says booster shots are harmful to health? – Monitor R7

On January 11, the WHO (World Health Organization) published, on its official website, a statement that points out the strategy of repeating booster doses of vaccines as something “unlikely” to succeed in the fight against Covid-19. This statement by the entity began to appear in posts and messages in anti-vaccination groups as proof that vaccination would be an ineffective strategy against the disease.

In addition, statements made during a press conference by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) about the evolution of the pandemic also added to this argument against vaccination. Which is curious, since the WHO, the EMA, the FDA, our Anvisa and other health agencies usually only appear in these groups to receive criticism.

One of the publications with this content was sent to monitor R7, with the request of a reader to check, through the number available for contact. In the message we received, there is also a text on the subject originally published on a blog. The text states that “the WHO attests to the substantial ineffectiveness of the serum against current mutations, stimulating the production of new drugs”.

The author of the text also states that the EMA has joined the WHO and “warns that the excess of reinforcements of this ‘immunizer’ can lead to ‘problems with the immune response'”. We have already found this same text in posts on various social networks, like Instagram.

The WHO statement that started this controversy is a document of the Technical Advisory Group on the Composition of the Vaccine against Covid-19, formed by independent researchers, invited by the WHO. At no point does the document state that current vaccines are ineffective or that they can cause any harm to the body.

What the document published by the WHO advocates is that new vaccines under development can stop the circulation of Sars-CoV-2. The group also defends an update of the vaccines already available, so that they guarantee protection against new variants, including Ômicron. And the document reinforces the WHO’s already known criticism of the poor distribution of vaccines around the world, with excess doses available in rich countries and lack of doses in poor countries.

Regarding the position of the European agency, the controversy arose with an interview with the head of Vaccine Strategies at EMA, Marco Cavaleri. He spoke at that time about a second booster dose (equivalent to the fourth dose of the vaccine), already planned in some countries.

“There is still no data to support this approach,” replied Cavaleri. He further stated that while an additional booster could be considered a temporary emergency strategy, “repeated vaccination within a short period of time would not be a sustainable long-term strategy.”

At another point in the interview, Marco Cavaleri is asked about the large number of doses applied in a short period of time. He responds that there is concern about the number of doses and a possible overload of the immune system, so that the immune response, after so many doses, would no longer be “as good as we would like”. Cavaleri also points out a possible “fatigue in the population with the continuous administration of booster doses”.

The speeches of the EMA’s head of strategy were used in publications with anti-vaccine speeches. Cavaleri, however, was not referring to the general weakening of the immune system, but to the decrease in the body’s immune response against Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid.

Due to this repercussion, the agency released a clarification on Cavaleri’s speech. The organization said its leader never said or implied that “repeated boosters could ‘weaken the immune system'”. The meaning of his statements is that “repeated administration of booster doses could lead to a decrease in the immune response (…), which means that vaccines could become less effective”.

Thus, the EMA also never attested that booster shots could “damage the immune system.” In fact, the agency’s head of vaccine strategy’s responses were skewed.

Regarding the possible overload of the immune system after several booster doses, the Monitor R7 contacted an expert to clarify the issue. Juarez Cunha, pediatrician and president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), says that it is important to reinforce that the surveys are still “very preliminary” and that there is no note that confirms the hypothesis of overload.

Regarding the number of booster doses, Cunha makes an analogy with other vaccines to explain why other doses of the immunizing agent are necessary to ensure protection. “The tetanus vaccine, for example, we take a booster every ten years. The flu vaccine is repeated annually. So, they do not lead to fatigue in the immune system”, says the pediatrician.

The doctor also says that flu vaccines need to be modified and updated to fight the virus of the moment and that the same will happen with the immunizations against Covid. “We have to have vaccines with different compositions according to the variants that are emerging”, says Cunha.

Regarding the difference between the third and fourth doses, the specialist recalls that the first booster dose showed a satisfactory immune response and, according to the Israel study, the same success was not observed in the second booster dose. Cunha states that an increase was observed, but it was not as consistent as the third dose. “So it’s not that I didn’t increase protection, but it wasn’t a major increase”, says the doctor.

Finally, the SBIm specialist says that this discussion — about a possible fourth dose — has not even reached Brazil, since many people here have not taken the first doses and the ideal now is to think about them. “Right now, the main thing is to increase the coverage of this situation, first, second and third doses”, concludes the doctor.

Therefore, claims that WHO and EMA consider vaccines ineffective and that they cause harm are false. Specialist denies the possibility of overloading the immune system due to booster doses.

Confused about an app message or social media post? forward it to Monitor R7 that we will check it for you: (11) 9 9240-7777.



