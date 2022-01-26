Why Brazil is the big bet of global cryptocurrency exchanges in Latin America – Cryptomoedas

Amid a cryptocurrency boom in Brazil, several global crypto exchanges see the country as the top Latin American market in 2022.

Interest from Binance, Coinbase, Crypto.com and other exchanges in Brazil has been growing as the region’s largest economy grapples with significant economic imbalances.

Brazil experienced an inflation rate of 10% in 2021 and a constant devaluation of the Brazilian real against the US dollar. From around BRL 4 in January 2020, the American currency rose to around BRL 5.50 two years later.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

This cocktail of macroeconomic imbalances has fueled the cryptocurrency boom in recent years. In 2020, cryptocurrency exchanges began to notice that the number of Brazilian stablecoin traders was quadrupling.

According to the Federal Revenue, between January and November 2021, Brazilians traded US$11.4 billion in stablecoins and almost tripled the total traded in 2020. In the same period, Bitcoin (BTC) trades reached US$10, 8 billion.

Brazilians have incentives to buy cryptocurrencies instead of US dollars to protect against inflation or devaluation. When acquiring foreign currency, Brazilians are required to pay the tax on financial transactions (IOF), which varies between 1.1% and 6.38%. The tax, however, does not apply to stablecoins.

In addition, the Central Bank of Brazil does not allow you to keep dollars in a bank account, contrary to what happens in other Latin American countries. The ban was abolished following the sanction of the new exchange rate framework in December 2021, but implementation still depends on specific regulation.

Brazilians also prioritize cryptocurrencies over other more traditional investments. According to Bacen data, in August 2021, Brazilians held $50 billion in cryptocurrencies, compared to $16 billion in US equities.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

There is also strong familiarity with digital money, as the country leads this segment in the region. In its first year of operation, Pix registered more than 104 million users – almost half of the population – and concentrated more than 70% of the total transactions.

In the cryptocurrency sector, the BCB plans to carry out the first tests of its central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital real, in 2022. The Senate will discuss three bills that seek to define the rules for the crypto ecosystem in the country yet. this year.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has a special interest in Brazil. “It’s a key strategic market for Binance for sure. It is the largest market in Latin America in all metrics and with enormous potential; is also very important for the company globally,” the brokerage told the report.

The exchange reported that over the past three years it has focused on hiring Brazilians to strengthen its local support team. Now, it is looking for a general manager to lead its business in Brazil. In total, according to its careers page, there are seven openings in the country.

In November 2020, Binance started accepting reais through a payment gateway. According to the company, the measure was responsible for increasing the number of active users by 125% in 2021, compared to the previous year.

That same month, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced the creation of an engineering hub in Brazil, for which it has nine openings. Taking into account its careers page, the company appears to have a particular interest in entering the Brazilian payments ecosystem.

Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com is another heavyweight working to integrate its platform into the Brazilian market.

According to Guilherme Sacamone, head of growth at Crypto.com in Brazil, the company has been operating in the local market for “a few months” and is currently working to integrate its fiduciary portfolio with the government payment system, Pix. In addition, the brokerage is planning to launch a Visa debit card in Brazil, Sacamone said, without providing an exact launch date.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Crypto.com is also looking for a country manager to lead its Brazilian operation. In addition, it is interested in strengthening its institutional portfolio by hiring an institutional sales director.

“Latin America is an important region for Crypto.com and Brazil, being its biggest market, has become a global priority for the company,” said Sacamone.

Brazil is also starting to attract European exchanges. Bit2me, a Spanish cryptocurrency exchange that raised €20 million through an ICO in 2021, plans to land in the country during the first quarter of 2022, said Bit2Me CEO Andrei Manuel.

The company is studying allowing the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies with reais, as well as providing cryptocurrencies for trading digital assets. The brokerage has a team of 20 people in Brazil and expects to hire another 20 employees throughout 2022 to increase its marketing, compliance, product and support teams, added the executive.

But the turmoil in the Brazilian market is not limited to exchanges. Global payments company Ripple considers Brazil the main trigger for its growth in Latin America. The company is currently looking for a business development manager to coordinate “strategic relationships” that include “payments and fintech companies, financial institutions and digital asset and infrastructure players”, among others.

regional clash

Regional cryptocurrency exchanges that already operate in Spanish-speaking markets are also eyeing Brazil. But they face the challenge of competing with the country’s main local player, Mercado Bitcoin.

Founded in 2014, Mercado Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the country, with 3.2 million users, the company said in a note. It also raised $250 million in a Series B funding round from Softbank in 2021, becoming the first Brazilian crypto unicorn.

Bitcoin Market’s main competitor in the region is Bitso, a Mexico-based cryptocurrency exchange that raised $250 million in a Series C funding round that turned it into Latin America’s first crypto unicorn.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

José Molina, vice president of marketing at Bitso, said the company plans to become the largest exchange in Brazil in 2022. While he did not disclose its customer base in the country, Bitso said its Brazilian business unit grew by 97% in the last few years. last six months.

Currently, Bitso has more than 30 job openings in Brazil, as it wants to “grow quickly,” Molina said. The company hired Facebook veteran Vaughan Smith in August 2021 to drive its expansion in the country.

Bitso has more users than the Bitcoin Market – 3.7 million against 3.2 million – when counting the numbers from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, which are the markets where it currently operates.

But the dispute could change in 2022 as Mercado Bitcoin is looking to expand its operation to the rest of Latin America through acquisitions in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico, 2TM CEO Roberto Dagnoni said in June.

On the other hand, Bitso is not the only Latin American cryptocurrency exchange with an eye on Brazil. In January 2021, Argentina-based cryptocurrency exchange Ripio acquired BitcoinTrade, the second largest exchange in Brazil.

For 2022, the company plans to launch its corporate trading desk, Ripio OTC, aimed at institutional investors and high net worth traders, Ripio Brasil country manager Enrique Teixeira told the report. In parallel, the exchange is working on “various payment products” with Visa Brasil, including a crypto card, as well as projects with local fintechs.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

Related