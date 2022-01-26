Why is Marquezine not in a Neymar documentary? Director explains | Sport

Playback / Instagram Neymar and Bruna Marquezine

in an interview with ‘Notícias da TV’, from ‘Uol’. the documentary ‘Neymar: The Perfect Chaos’,

which tells the controversial trajectory of the ace, premiered this Tuesday (25), on Netflix.

PSG’s number 10 relationship

lasted from 2012 to 2018, with comings and goings. The couple has always been the target of pressure from fans, in addition to facing harassment from the paparazzi. However, Bruna Marquezine does not appear in Neymar’s documentary, which has the participation of friends, family, journalists, football stars and the player’s employees.

In justification, David Charles Rodrigues, production director, explained that the actress’ participation was not necessary, as she was not a topic of documentary interest. For him, Marquezine was never a key part of the narrative told in ‘Neymar: O chaos perfect’.

– If this had any connection with his and Bruna’s relationship, surely we would have made the contact and would do our best for her to be part of the series – explained the director.

The director conducted an interview from inside the player’s home in Paris, the city of his PSG team, and said that over time he and his team were already closer to the ace and those involved in his daily life.

– The moment they understood what we were doing, they accepted the process and trusted us. They really opened the doors and gave us full access so we could capture various dimensions of Neymar’s life – said the filmmaker.

To complete, Charles also commented on the intention was never to change the public’s perception of the player, but to show different dimensions of the athlete and show what life is like in his skin.

– The public’s perception will depend on how they see Neymar. We let the viewer draw their own conclusions.”

The documentary ‘Neymar: The Perfect Chaos’ is made up of three episodes, each lasting about 50 minutes. Among them, it is possible to see the professional rise of the player with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, as well as the role of Neymar the father in managing the star’s career.