Will Tom Cruise be Marvel’s Iron Man?

That’s why Marvel fans didn’t expect it, but this theory is gaining more strength every day. Speculation started because of the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessproduction of Marvelas it is in this production in which the new Iron Man will debut.

Everyone knows that to replace the post of Robert Downey Jr (who declined the invitation to continue being Iron Man) must have a name of weight, the rumors strongly indicate the actor Tom Cruise.

Few know, but many years ago, at the beginning of the Marvel movies, Tom Cruise was even considered to play Iron Man. The Mission: Impossible star has already given interviews saying that he has thought about the possibility of participating in hero films: “I always ask myself, ‘What’s the story? Does it interest me? Would people like to see me in this movie? What can I learn? How can I contribute?’ This is how I choose my movies“, that is, apparently, it is a good opportunity for us to see the actor starring in the Doctor Strange 2.

Until then, no reliable source has confirmed the information, but journalist and influencer Daniel Richtman shared the montage made by fans, which shows how the actor would look like Iron Man, even more instigating the crowd!

Doctor Strange 2 – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Directed by Sam Raimi, it promises to bring a tense atmosphere to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stephen Strange will have to deal with the consequences of messing with the Multiverse, which can be very dangerous.

The premiere in Brazilian cinemas takes place in May 5, 2022.