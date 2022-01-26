With a dream of being famous, Santa Catarina at BBB 22 becomes a joke and can go out on the first wall

Luciano Stevan got the reputation of “boring” for talking all the time in the reality that he wants to be famous to the point of not being able to walk in the mall and now, he runs the risk of leaving in the first week of the reality

Luciano Stevan entered BBB 22 with a clear dream: to be famous “like Beyoncé” or to the point of “not being able to walk in the mall”, but the Santa Catarina native runs the risk of leaving in the first week of the reality show and just like the other first eliminated. , be forgotten in months.

Luciano even got a reputation, the “boring” of the edition for talking all the time that he wants to be famous. The “manézinho da Ilha” was pulled by Naiara Azevedo to the wall and did not like it at all. In an outburst with colleagues in confinement, he ended up getting a cut from Pedro Scooby.

Luciano said that Naiara didn’t take his dream into account and Scooby countered that everyone inside the house has a dream and that none is bigger or smaller than the other.

The fact that Luciano wants to be famous like Beyoncé has also created a mockery on social networks, while the pop diva has 235 million followers on Instagram, for example, Luciano has not yet achieved his first million.

Even the BBB 22 Dummies made fun of the fact that Luciano wanted to be famous so much, posting a dance to the chic, chic song by Kelly Key. “I want to be famous, be a great artist, record a commercial, be the cover of a magazine”.

Santa Catarina at BBB became a joke for wanting to be famous so much – Video: Reproduction/Internet

With the super boring atmosphere in the house, many brothers began to suspect that maybe Luciano is the first to be eliminated from the edition, Pedro Scooby, considered a friend of Santa Catarina in the house, has already started to prepare his brother.

In the queridometer this Tuesday (25), Luciano gave a banana to Jade Picon who replied: “Tomorrow he will no longer be here”, fired the influencer.

The decision of the first wall of BBB 22 is this Tuesday, Luciano, Naiara Azevedo and Natalia Deodato are the walled up and one of them leaves the house tonight.

In several polls, Luciano is pointed out as the favorite to leave the house in this first week, including the ND+, which you can still vote as many times as you like.

