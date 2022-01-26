With FGTS review, worker can receive a hefty sum of up to BRL 100,000

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is money that is retained in linked accounts of Caixa Econômica Federal for those who are workers with a formal contract. Every month, the percentage of 8% of the employee’s salary is deposited, who can only withdraw the money in situations provided for by law.

The amounts deposited in the fund have been adjusted, since 1999, by the Referential Rate (TR), which has been well below inflation over the years and thus generated property losses for the worker. However, if a possible review is approved, the citizen may receive amounts over R$100,000 in arrears.

How to calculate the FGTS review

Thousands of workers will be able to benefit from the exchange of the TR for another that adjusts the FGTS according to inflation. The estimated amount will depend on the amount of salary and how long the money has been in the fund. That is, the greater the income and contribution time, the greater the correction value.

Interested in calculating the FGTS review value can do this in just a few clicks and for free by the LOIT FGTS calculator. According to the company responsible for the platform, the average value of orders has been in the range of R$ 10 thousand per person.

How much each person will earn from the review will also determine how to pursue this right in court. That’s because those who have up to 60 minimum wages to receive, about R$ 72 thousand in 2022, will be able to resort to a more simplified means, in this case, the Federal Special Court (JEF). For him, it is not necessary to hire a lawyer to help with the process.

The action that establishes the monetary correction of the FGTS will still be judged by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), scheduled for this year. Therefore, experts recommend that citizens interested in recovering lost assets file the request as soon as possible, as it is expected that only those who had the request forwarded before the decision was made will have the chance to recover the lost resources.