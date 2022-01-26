With the arrival of 5G, 670,000 job opportunities will be created

5G is a short name given to the fifth generation of mobile communication networks. In this article, you will discover how 5G influenced job creation in telephone operators this year. In addition, we will help you understand how these companies are looking for talent in the areas of data science, artificial intelligence and IT. Keep reading!

Job opportunities

The arrival of 5G in Brazil offers several job opportunities along with technology and innovation. This is the technology standard for mobile networks, which cell phone companies have started deploying around the world recently. So, now in 2022, with all this progress, around 50 thousand job vacancies will be opened in the area, according to estimates by Conexis, which brings together telecom companies, and the Brazilian Association of Information and Communication Technology Companies (Brasscom ).

In addition, together with the investment of R$ 40 billion in the coming years, from the auction of 5G frequencies that took place at the end of 2021, companies and their equipment suppliers already have workers to install cables and antennas for the fifth phone generation. They are also looking for skilled professionals who explore the possibilities opened up by technology innovations. In the long term, these opportunities won’t just be restricted to technology and engineering professionals.

However, the newspaper O Globo published information that telecommunications companies and their equipment suppliers are not only looking for, but are also hiring professionals to install the cables and antennas necessary for the operation of the fifth generation of mobile telephony.

Forecast for the job market

In addition, in 2025, it is estimated that more than 670 thousand new vacancies will arise as a result of 5G in different areas, consolidating new professions. These are future jobs that companies are already preparing to absorb the new wave of labor.