Without noticing open mic, Joe Biden curses Fox News journalist

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Without noticing open mic, Joe Biden curses Fox News journalist 2 Views

posted on 01/25/2022 18:21 / updated on 01/25/2022 18:21

(credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP)


(credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP)

A video of US President Joe Biden cursing a network TV reporter Fox News, went viral on the internet. Biden hadn’t noticed the microphone was on. After what happened, the American president called the journalist to recant.

According to the international press, as journalists were leaving the White House press room, reporter Peter Doocy asked if Joe Biden thought that inflation would be a political liability.

“It’s a great asset. More inflation,” Biden said wryly. “What a stupid motherfucker,” she muttered then.

the broadcaster Fox News is one of the favorite channels of conservatives as well as former President Donald Trump.

The scene went viral and netizens around the world commented on the situation.



About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Death rate is 27 times higher among elderly people without immunization

The rate of victims of covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants among the elderly with incomplete vaccination …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved