Without noticing open mic, Joe Biden curses Fox News journalist

(credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP)

A video of US President Joe Biden cursing a network TV reporter Fox News, went viral on the internet. Biden hadn’t noticed the microphone was on. After what happened, the American president called the journalist to recant.

According to the international press, as journalists were leaving the White House press room, reporter Peter Doocy asked if Joe Biden thought that inflation would be a political liability.

“It’s a great asset. More inflation,” Biden said wryly. “What a stupid motherfucker,” she muttered then.

the broadcaster Fox News is one of the favorite channels of conservatives as well as former President Donald Trump.

The scene went viral and netizens around the world commented on the situation.

#JoeBiden was with the shits TUHDAY ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/WZppK707pH — Tea With Tia ?? (@_TeaWithTia) January 25, 2022

That was the moment when the president of the USA #JoeBiden insulted Peter Doocy, Fox News reporter, calling him “stupid hijo de p*ta”, asking him about inflation during an act at CasaBlanca

If it had been Trump, the BLM would have cities pic.twitter.com/KSE0E8Bcci — Tercio Español ???????? (@Tercio_t71) January 25, 2022

Je pense que c’est totalement volontaire , il savait très bien que son micro n’était pas coupé #joebiden https://t.co/PWlNYhgJd3 — Laeti (@laetitia_bat) January 25, 2022





