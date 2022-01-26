Woman is sucked into hole while jumping rope on wooden pier – News

Benjarat Puttakhun, 44, was jumping rope on a pier in Thailand’s Ratchaburi province when the wood gave way and left him hanging over the river below the structure. The moment of the fall was recorded by the practitioner’s own cell phone, positioned to film the exercise.

“I only weigh 50 kg, so I was shocked when I felt the ground break,” said Benjarat, as reported by the Daily Mail tabloid.





“I didn’t know the ground was so thin. I want this to serve as an example for other people who jump rope,” he added.

Fortunately, Benjarat’s children were nearby and heard the cries for help. They managed to lift the mother out of the hole before she fell.





She suffered minor scrapes and bruises on her arms and legs, treated at home with a first-aid kit.



Despite the scare, the pier owner insisted on demanding that Benjarat bear the damage caused to the structure.





“I didn’t get hurt so I don’t mind paying,” explained the victim of the incident.

She also guarantees that from now on she will only jump “on dry land”.



