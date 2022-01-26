Woman sentenced to death for using Mohammed photo on WhatsApp | World-News | Online Diary

About 80 people are in prison from Pakistan for allegedly committing blasphemy, according to US figures. The country has one of the strictest laws in the world on the subject, but those punished with death usually spend the rest of their lives in prison.

Human rights defenders claim that the accusations are often abusive, often motivated by personal reasons. Last week, a 26-year-old Muslim woman was sentenced to death for sharing a text and caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad via instant messaging app WhatsApp.

The case took place in December 2020, but Aneeqa Ateeq was only found guilty by a court last Wednesday. Under Pakistani blasphemy law, it is a crime punishable by death to share insults with the Prophet Muhammad or Islam.

The authorities in Rawalpindi, a predominantly Muslim city, have already carried out the sentence on other occasions, but no execution has actually taken place.

“The blasphemous material that was shared/installed by the accused in her status [no WhatsApp] and the messages and caricatures that were sent to the plaintiff are totally unacceptable and not tolerable for a Muslim,” the judge said in his verdict, according to Al Jazeera channel.

Ateeq can still appeal the sentence, which is now pending confirmation by the Lahore High Court. All information about the case was found by the British newspaper The Guardian.