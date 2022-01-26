Workers can now consult extract; see how to do it and latest news about the salary bonus

Workers can now consult the extract to find out if they are entitled to receive the salary bonus PIS/Pasepwhich will begin to be paid in February [veja calendário abaixo]. The consultation can be done through the Digital Work Card application or by calling 158.

The PIS/Pasep payment refers to the base year 2020 and is intended for those who worked with a formal contract for at least five years in a private or public company. In addition, the employee must meet requirements such as:

Be enrolled in PIS for at least five years

Who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year

Who earned, at most, two minimum wages per month, on average

It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly reported the data to the government

How to make the PIS/Pasep query in the Digital Work Card?



In order to have access to the information on the salary allowance in the Digital Work Card, it will be necessary for the worker to download or update the application on his cell phone, then access the “Benefits” and “Salary Allowance” tabs, to check if he is able to receive the benefit, as well as the amount, day and bank of receipt.

The payment date and the respective receiving bank can also be accessed through the link https://www.gov.br/pt-br/servicos/sacar-o-abono-salarial.

According to the government’s calculations, around 22 million Brazilians will benefit from the payment of the allowance, in an approximate amount of R$ 20 billion.

PIS 2022 and Pasep table

The value of PIS/Pasep 2022 was affected by the increase in the minimum wage in 2022. In this new year, the minimum wage went from R$1,100 to R$1,212 [confira abaixo a tabela de valores atualizada].

The amount paid is up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,100, in 2021) and varies according to the time the person has worked. If she worked all year, she receives minimum wage. If you worked one month, you earn proportionally: 1/12 of the minimum wage.

See the table of values ​​below:

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – R$ 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

PIS/Pasep Calendar

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector



BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

January february 8 December 29

February February, 10th December 29

March February 15th December 29

April February 17th December 29

May February 22 December 29

June February, 24 December 29

July March, 15 December 29

August March 17 December 29

September March 22 December 29







October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29







December March 31 December 29







Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants