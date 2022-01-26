World’s oldest male gorilla dies at 61 in US | World

Ozzie, the oldest male gorilla in the world, died on Tuesday (25) at the Atlanta Zoo, in the United States, at the age of 61. The announcement was made by the zoo on its social media.
“Our hearts are broken at the passing of a legend. We are devastated to share that Ozzie, the world’s oldest male gorilla, has died at age 61.“, says the publication.
“He was found dead by his care team this morning. He was the oldest gorilla at Zoo Atlanta and the third oldest in the world.”
The zoo said the cause of death was still unclear, but Ozzie had a decrease in appetite as of Thursday, “and the animal care and veterinary teams were providing supportive care to encourage him to eat. and drink”.
Ozzie died the week after Choomba, who was 59 years old and the second oldest gorilla in the zoo and the fourth oldest gorilla in the world.
“Our animal care and veterinary teams have been closely monitoring Choomba for the past few days following a sharp decline in his physical condition due to advanced arthritis and other age-related complications,” Zoo Atlanta said in the statement of his death. “Given her poor prognosis and out of concern for her comfort and quality of life, the teams made the extremely difficult decision to sacrifice her”.
Choomba, 4th oldest gorilla in the world, died days before Ozzie, the oldest male gorilla in the world, at Zoo Atlanta — Photo: Montage g1/Instagram Zoo Atlanta
The publication on Ozzie’s death highlights that he was “a legend in his own time” and “was a symbol of the zoo’s rebirth in the 1980s”.
“Here at the zoo, Ozzie leaves behind his daughter Kuchi; sons Kekla, Stadi and Charlie; granddaughter Lulu; great-granddaughter Andi and a great-grandson very close and dear to all of you: Floyd,” lists Zoo Atlanta. “He also has children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at other accredited zoos in the US and Canada.”
Ozzie, the oldest male gorilla in the world, dies at the age of 61 in the US – Photo: Montage g1/Instagram Zoo Atlanta