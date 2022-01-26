Xbox Exec responds to being criticized for ‘trolling’ PlayStation fans on Twitter with Crash Bandicoot

Microsoft’s purchase of Activison Blizzard of course brought many new controversies, and one of them, coming from Xbox gaming marketing director Aaron Greenberg, left Playstation fans furious as he was accused of waging “console wars” .

It so happens that Aaron used the image of Crash Bandicoot on his profile on Twitter and was accused by Sony fans of being attacking them since this was supposed to be the official mascot of the Playstation for years. We have already commented on this controversy in this link.

In his defense, Aaron Greenberg highlighted that he saw “too many reactions” to change your profile picture, and Never was intended to be an attack on Sony or PlayStation fans, but rather “celebrate a fan creation”. The image was taken by a fan and he wanted to put it on his Twitter page without attacking anyone.

He also begged everyone to “stay positive and treat all players with respect”:

“Thanks again Ben [no Twitter] for creating this for fun and my new profile picture. I’ve seen a lot of reactions and I just want to let everyone know that this is about celebrating a fan creation, which I often use for profile picture + header. We will be mindful of staying positive and treating all players with respect.”

