Xbox: Microsoft’s gaming division records record revenue in 2021

Microsoft released, on Tuesday (25), the fiscal report for the calendar year 2021. One of the data that most caught our attention was that, taking into account the whole of last year, the Xbox division achieved revenue of US$ 16 .2 billion, the best result ever recorded in history.

The value surpassed by 17.7% the result of 2020, which until then had been the best year in revenue in the electronic games division. The “Content and Services” sector, which is very strategic for the company, rose by 8.8% compared to 2020.

The item, which encompasses Xbox Game Pass, for example, represented 77% of the total revenue that was achieved by the Xbox division last year. The Microsoft subsidiary had revenues of $12.6 billion from the services.

Also in relation to this sector, it was reported that there was an increase in Game Pass subscriptions and sales of first party games. On the other hand, there was a drop in the sale of third party games.

consoles

Despite the importance of the Xbox subscription service, the result with Microsoft’s games division was record mainly because of a significant increase in hardware sales. Since 2021 was the first full year for current-gen consoles, there was a 63% increase in hardware revenue compared to 2020. Selling video games and other accessories, the brand’s revenue reached $3.7 billion.

The report indicates that the expressive increase was mainly due to a very important increase in demand for the Xbox Series X and Series S. To deal with the demand from gamers, there was also an acceleration in the production of products, all to meet the needs of fans.