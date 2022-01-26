Xbox sets revenue record in 2021 and has its best year in history | Video game

Microsoft released, last Tuesday (25), a report on the profits obtained by the Xbox division during the year 2021. The announced value was US$ 16.28 billion (about R$ 88 billion), the which makes 2021 the best year ever for Xbox considering its revenue. Among the main reasons for the high profit last year is the purchase of ZeniMax/Bethesda, which took place in September 2020, the growth in the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers, reaching 25 million users, and the great success in sales. games like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.

Microsoft’s gaming division’s total revenue grew by nearly 18% in 2021, according to journalist Daniel Ahmad. The Content and Services area, which corresponds to 77% of the total, had a 9% increase, reaching US$ 12.6 billion. This is due to the sale of Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and games produced by the company itself. In addition, third party titles showed a decline.

Regarding the numbers of the Hardware division, the year-over-year increase reached 63.3%, which is equivalent to US$ 3.7 billion. The growth can be explained by the fact that the production of consoles has increased, in addition to the fact that video games of the new generation were on sale throughout the year, unlike 2020.

Before announcing the record achieved for the entire year of 2021, Microsoft had already revealed that its revenues from the Xbox division between the months of October and December of the same year had already broken the all-time record as well, reaching US$ 5.4 billion (about R$ 29 million). Comparing the values ​​for the same period in 2020, at the same time as the launches of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, there was an increase of 8% or US$ 411 million (about R$ 2.2 billion).

Regarding services offered by Xbox and sales of exclusive games at the end of the year, the overall profit increase was 10%, while the sale of hardware in general grew by 4%. Halo Infinite was the biggest sales highlight and also broke the franchise’s own record, with 20 million players at launch. Forza Horizon 5 has already reached 18 million players. It is also worth remembering the purchase of ZeniMax/Bethesda, which means that sales of games like Deathloop are also present in the revenue.

Importantly, any profit made from the proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard, which took place on January 20, 2022, should not be included in revenues until 2023. If the largest transaction in video game history is approved, Microsoft will have titles in its hands. such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Crash Bandicoot and Candy Crush, which could further impact your revenue next year.