Xbox’s gaming division posted revenue of $16.28 billion in 2021 and breaks record

Microsoft shared its fiscal 2022 second quarter earnings report on Tuesday, giving details on the growth of the Xbox brand. Overall, gaming revenue increased 8% compared to the same period last year, while content and services revenue increased 10% and the hardware has increased 4%. This growth was driven by first-party Xbox titles, Xbox Game Pass, and demand for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, although partially offset by a decline in third-party revenue.

We have to remember that Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042, which are giants in sales, didn’t get along very well, so Xbox gaming revenue was expected to decrease, but this was compensated for year-end exclusive game releases like Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite.

This is in line with the growth seen in the previous quarter, according to Microsoft’s fiscal 22 first quarter earnings.

Microsoft is acquiring Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, adding teams like Infinity Ward and Blizzard Entertainment to Xbox’s first-party pool, as well as acquiring major gaming IPs like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

Hardware sales were also very positive as they surpassed last year, which was the launch of consoles. So a 4% growth is a lot and even more with the shortage of consoles due to the lack of raw material. Here the Microsoft is surprised for the continued interest of the players and for the high purchase of the Xbox Series S.

2021 was the entire year with new generation consoles, while 2020 was just the last three months. Unofficial data suggests more than 12 million consoles sold and official data reveals more than 25 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Analyst Daniel Ahmad highlighted a few more interesting points:

Microsoft’s gaming division (Xbox) reported revenue of $16.28 billion for calendar year 2021: – Best calendar year ever recorded, surpassing the previous record of 2020;

– Total gaming revenue increased 17.7% YoY.

– Content and services revenue increased 8.8% YoY

– Hardware revenue increased 63.3% YoY.

Microsoft is now planning to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. The purchase is expected to complete in fiscal 2023 and will see Microsoft publish franchises such as Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty, and Candy Crush. Microsoft's massive investment also means the company has formed a dedicated division of Microsoft Gaming, with Phil Spencer taking over as CEO. This will likely be reflected in Microsoft's upcoming quarterly earnings, where we'll be able to get some new insights into Microsoft's growing gaming business.