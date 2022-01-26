Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 11 global lineup; see specifications and prices

At an event held on the morning of this Wednesday (26), Xiaomi finally presented to the world the global version of the Redmi Note 11 line. The devices have already been launched in the Chinese market, but have gained a number of changes. Instead of using MediaTek processors, some global variants have opted for Qualcomm equivalents. In addition, we also have the presence of good cameras, 5G connection and attractive prices. Without further ado, scroll down and see all the details of each variant of the Redmi Note 11 range.





Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro

The first smartphones presented by the manufacturer were the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G. In general terms, the devices share the design of the Chinese variants, and Redmi highlighted the presence of the “beautiful” camera module, glass back and fingerprint reader on the side. Speaking of the display, the devices come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, with 120 Hz refresh rate and 360 Hz touch sampling. In addition, the panel has FHD+ resolution, a small hole to accommodate the front camera and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. To ensure good performance, the 5G model delivers Snapdragon 695 processor, while the 4G variant is powered by MediaTek Helio G96. In both cases, we have 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, with support for memory expansion up to 1 TB with a MicroSD card. When it comes to cameras, the main lens of both has 108 MP, while the others are 118º ultrawide, 2 MP macro and an extra dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. The manufacturer also highlights the presence of night mode 2.0 with a series of improvements. Powers the set, the 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The operating system is Android 11, and it runs under the MIUI 13 interface. The company guarantees a day of use with just 15 minutes of power, and the devices come with the charger in the box. Other Redmi Note 11 Pro extras include NFC for contactless payments, stereo sound, P2 port for headphones and IP53 certification.

Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S

Two other smartphones that were also presented are the standard Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S. The devices bring the same design language as the Pro models, but are more compact thanks to the presence of the 6.43-inch AMOLED screen. In addition, we have FHD+ resolution, support for content with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a hole for the front camera and Gorilla Glass protection. For good processing power, the model 11S has MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, while the Note 11 brings the Snapdragon 680. Both have variants of 4 GB, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, and the manufacturer guarantees the presence of the virtual RAM feature to increase performance. Internal storage starts at 64GB and goes up to 128GB. In the camera department, the Redmi Note 11S has a 108 MP main sensor, while the Note 11 has 50 MP. The devices share the 118º ultrawide lens, the 2 MP macro sensor and the depth option. Good autonomy is guaranteed by the 5,000 mAh battery, and there is 33W fast charging support (charger in box). The operating system is Android 11 and it runs on MIUI 13. Smartphones still have stereo sound, P2 port for headphones and IP53 certification.

