Yellow, pink or white pitaya; check out the nutritional differences and the health benefits of each one

THE pitaya, a pink berry full of green thorns, is famous for its flavor and nutritional capacity. Also called “dragon fruit”, it is one of the most sought after exotic fruits on Brazilian soil. However, did you know that there is more than one type of pitaya and that each one has different nutrients? This Tuesday, January 25th, Casa e Agro, from Tecnonotícias, will inform you more about this.

In addition to the most common, the rose on the outside and with green thorns, there is the pitaya yellow and white. Each of the three has unique properties and characteristics, which makes it necessary to know the particularities.

Pitaya varieties

It is worth mentioning that the characteristic sweet taste is similar to the three types of fruit, as well as the texture. What actually changes is the color of the pulp, the skin and the availability of nutrients, contrary to common sense.

More common in Brazil, the white pitaya is cultivated in the South and Northeast, especially in the states of Paraná, Santa Catarina, Ceará, Pernambuco and Rio Grande do Norte. It has a pinkish rind, but its pulp is completely white.

The red or pink pitaya is, however, monochromatic: red in the skin and also in the pulp. The yellow version of the fruit, more common in Colombia, has a yellowish skin with a white pulp.

nutritional differences

Some nutrients are common in either version of the fruit. For example, we have vitamins, such as C and several of the B complex: B1, B2 and B3 mainly, fiber and minerals, such as calcium, iron and phosphorus.

All fruits act by strengthening the immune system, helping in healthy weight loss processes by controlling appetite and satiety. In addition, they contain antioxidants and help control blood sugar.

However, as already mentioned, some properties are more common in some than others. For example, yellow and white pitayas have an important nutritional similarity: they are rich in flavonoids, important substances in the skin regeneration processes and in the fight against free radicals.

The red or pink pitaya is even more special. It is the only one with the presence of a powerful substance that acts as an antioxidant and thus promotes youthfulness and delays the aging process: lycopene.

Now that you know how to differentiate each type of pitaya, how about sharing a dose of health with people, in the form of information? These fruits are amazing and need to be part of everyone’s food routine.

