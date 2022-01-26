Young woman says she was cheated on after donating a kidney to her boyfriend and goes viral on TikTok – 01/25/2022

Dealing with a tragic situation with good humor is not for everyone – but the young American Colleen Le, 30, knows how to do it like no one else. On TikTok, she posted videos in a joking tone about having donated a kidney to a boyfriend and, seven months after the surgery, finding out that he had cheated on her.

According to what he told his followers, when he met the boy, he learned that he had a chronic kidney disease, which made his kidneys work only 5%. He depended on dialysis to survive and, given that, she decided to have a test to see if the two were compatible to donate the organ. The result was positive.

After knowing the results, he agreed to undergo the donation surgery. The procedure was a success and both made a full recovery.

Seven months later, however, the boy said he was going to Las Vegas to attend a bachelor party with friends from church. When he returned, he confessed that he had stayed with another woman during the trip.

Even in shock, Colleen decided to forgive him. What she didn’t realize was that three months later, he would end the relationship abruptly, over the phone.

Four years after it all happened, the young woman recorded a video for TikTok telling the story and it soon went viral on the social network. Today, she treats the topic lightly, making jokes about the fact, as in the video above, in which she says “When you remember that you donated one of your kidneys to an ex-boyfriend”.