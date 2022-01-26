Youth starts Gauchão thinking about going far

Juventude, Inter’s opponent in the first round of the 2022 Campeonato Gaúcho, intends to go far in the competition.

After guaranteeing its permanence in the first division of the Brasileirão of Serie A, Juventude will fight for the title of Gauchão against the greats.

A spot in the semifinals is seen with good eyes by the board, however, the jaconero fan wants the club to repeat the feat of 1998, when it was the great winner of Gauchão.

“We have sports goals that are very well defined by our management and that were passed by the technical committee and in the near future we should also pass them on to the athletes. The issue of the Campeonato Gaúcho, we have to be in the top three, this is our minimum projection” – says the executive director, Marcelo Barbarotti.

Even with one of the lowest budgets of the last Brasileirão, Juventude managed with a lot of struggle to stay in Serie A. The Club is betting on young players in 2022.

Juventude has announced 10 reinforcements so far. They are: César (goalkeeper), Danilo Boza (defender), Rodrigo Soares and Moraes (wingers), Rômulo and Darlan (midfielders), Rodrigo Bassani (midfielder), Hélio Borges, Vitor Gabriel and Guilherme Parede (forwards). Defender Paulo Miranda, also on loan from Grêmio, should be next.

With the arrivals, the base team of Juventude is as follows: César; Paulo Henrique, Paulo Miranda, Danilo Boza and William Matheus; Jádson, Darlan and Chico; Sorriso (Capixaba), Guilherme Parede (Bruninho) and Ricardo Bueno.

Technician renewed

The coach Jair Ventura remained in the team after achieving the permanence in the first division. The coach was highly praised by the direction.

Prominent forward

Ricardo Bueno is the main reference for Juventude in attack. After standing out in the final stretch of the last Brasileirão, the player confirmed his permanence in the team. The player has 7 goals in 18 games.