YouTube considers offering NFTs to content creators – Cryptocurrencies

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said in an open letter published on Tuesday that the video streaming platform is considering offering non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as a way to “help creators capitalize on emerging technologies.” .

In the document, which addresses the group’s priorities for 2022, Wojcicki said that his team is looking to the future and has been following everything that happens on Web 3 “as a source of inspiration to continue innovating on YouTube”.

“Last year, the world of cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) showed a previously unimaginable opportunity to increase the connection between creators and their fans,” Wojcicki wrote.

On Thursday (20), Twitter launched an official verification mechanism for NFTs in profile pictures. This involves users linking their Ethereum (ETH) wallet to the social network and using a non-fungible token as their profile picture.

CoinDesk has reached out to Google, the owner of YouTube, for further comments, but has not received a response so far.

