10 Essential Games to Have on Nintendo Switch (and Why) | Games

The Nintendo Switch was launched in 2017 and, since then, has won several games that are popular with the public. Award-winning titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Hades are part of the console’s catalog, which is impressive for bringing exclusive games from successful franchises.

While the wide variety of games available on Nintendo’s hybrid console is an advantage, it can also leave players in doubt when choosing what to buy and play. To make that decision easier, we’ve selected ten games that we think are essential Nintendo Switch games. We consider aspects such as game ratings on the Metacritic review site and awards when compiling our list.

One of the most successful titles on the console, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild is an open-world action-adventure game that explores more of the franchise’s well-known universe. In this Switch exclusive, protagonist Link discovers a wrecked Hyrule after being unconscious for a hundred years. To help his kingdom, the hero must find a way to recover his memory and defeat the villain Calamity Ganon (final boss of the title).

There are several reasons why Breath of the Wild makes it onto our list of essential Switch games, but the game’s story and gameplay are two of the main reasons. The game’s visuals are also impressive and the production quality makes the gameplay extremely fluid and enjoyable. Due to the variety of missions, combats and puzzles, it is possible to extend the title’s lifespan for a long time.

The title pleased a lot during the tests in the TechTudo, taking home a 10 of our experts. In addition, with a score of 97 (out of 100) on the Metacritic review compiler, the title has a sequel scheduled for release in 2022. The game can be found for around R$400 on Amazon.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the definitive Switch version of the racing game, originally released in 2014 for Wii U. In this special edition for Nintendo’s hybrid console, in addition to all the DLCs and new and familiar characters from the series, the player experiences a visual refinement, with graphics running at a higher resolution (1080p) and at a higher frame rate (60 fps). Check out what we think of the game at TechTudo.

As in the other titles in the franchise, the objective in the game is to win races using power ups to disrupt your opponents. Its multiplayer mode for TV can be played by up to four players and, online, by up to 12. Mario Kart 8 for Switch has all the tracks available in the Wii U version (including the extra ones) and also offers guest characters. It has a score of 92 on Metacritic and can be found for around R$400 on Amazon.

Released in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, Hades is a rogue-like game that, more than just bringing the traditional challenging gameplay of the genre, has beautiful visuals and an engaging story focused on Greek mythology. Its charismatic characters and magnetic soundtrack are also very impressive, guaranteeing a very fun gameplay.

The game was so successful that, in 2020, it was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards. At the BAFTA Game Awards 2021, Hades participated in the same category and even took home the main award title. One aspect of this rogue-like that caught the attention of critics is its level of challenge, which is quite high and demands continuous restarts of the story. On Switch, the user can enjoy the console’s mobile gameplay, making the gameplay experience even more enjoyable. With a score of 93 on Metacritic, it can be found in physical media for around R$350 on Amazon.

Considered the definitive version of the popular Nintendo franchise, in Super Smash Bros Ultimate famous characters from different series battle each other in arenas. A highlight of the game are its scenarios, which are inspired by stages from well-known and acclaimed titles, such as Sonic and The Legend of Zelda. See our full game review.

It is possible to play with up to eight people in multiplayer mode, which guarantees fun among friends. In the Ultimate version, in addition to a greater number of unlockable characters, the player also finds a better performance than that seen on the Wii U, with the possibility of portable play. Super Smash Bros Ultimate has a score of 93 on Metacritic and can be purchased in physical media on Amazon for around R$430.

One of Nintendo’s most popular franchises, Metroid returned in October 2021 in an unprecedented title to please fans and win over new players. With gameplay that refers to the classic titles of the series, the game tells the story of an alien adventure made by the well-known character Samus Aran. In it, the protagonist has to face several dangers to escape from a hostile planet that keeps her as a prisoner.

Metroid Dread won Best Action/Adventure Game at The Game Awards 2021 and was nominated for several other awards as well. With a score of 88 on Metacritic, this Nintendo Switch exclusive can be found in physical media for prices starting at R$ 399.99 on Amazon. It is worth remembering that the game was very pleasant during the tests of the TechTudo.

6. Pokemon Sword/Shield (2019)

Another exclusive that makes it worth buying a Nintendo Switch is the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games, released in dual form in 2019. In this new title in the popular little monster series, players find an unprecedented adventure in 3D, with a plot Galar region. Check out our full game review.

The game follows the same traditional gameplay as the series, in which the user needs to raise Pokémon and win battles with them to become a heavy trainer. With an 80 on Metacritic, this is a title that attracts players for its nostalgia and also for the already known gameplay of the franchise. It can be found in physical media for from R$ 399.99 on Amazon.

7. Super Mario 3D All Stars (2020)

Super Mario 3D All Stars is a collection of 3D games from the famous Mario franchise that brings games from other platforms to the Nintendo Switch. So, with this collection, you can live in nostalgia playing titles like Super Mario 64, from Nintendo 64, Super Mario Sunshine, from Game Cube, and Super Mario Galaxy, from Nintendo Wii.

For the Nintendo Switch version, the games gained a graphical enhancement, with better textures, higher resolution and more stable frame rate, which vary by game. The collection is a great option for those who haven’t played the titles and also for those who miss them. Released in 2020, Super Mario 3D All Stars has an 82 on Metacritic and can be found for R$ 439.99 on Amazon.

Released in 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons brings the traditional farm series to the modernity of Nintendo Switch. Success during the pandemic period and nominated for game of the year at The Game Awards, the title expands the usual experience of the game, inserting the player in a city full of characters and objectives to be known. During the tests of TechTudo, the game was very enjoyable.

With multiplayer mode, the release of this new simulation title marked the end of the series’ seven-year hiatus. With a score of 90 on Metacritic, it offers continuous, shared and fun gameplay, which receives new content frequently through the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. Animal Crossing: New Horizons starts at R$399.99 on Amazon.

9. Dark Souls Remastered (2018)

Notorious (and adored) for its difficulty, Dark Souls Remastered arrived on Nintendo Switch in 2018 promising the traditional challenging gameplay of the Souls series. With a revamped look for the hybrid console, the title has gained graphical enhancements that enchant a lot even in the midst of the game’s tortuous gameplay.

Dark Souls gameplay is renowned for offering a very high level of challenge that provides players with satisfaction whenever an enemy is overcome. This high-level RPG features several bosses, mysteries and frantic battles, in a game fully adapted to the Switch’s gameplay. With a score of 83 on Metacritic, it is sold in physical media on Amazon for R$349.90.

With 3D platform gameplay, Super Mario Odyssey arrived on Nintendo Switch in 2017 in a spectacular adventure of Nintendo’s main character. In this new odyssey, the charismatic Mario must once again rescue Princess Peach from the villain Bowser, who has once again imprisoned her. See what we think of the game in our review.

With very beautiful graphics and high resolution (1080p), it brings in its gameplay a nostalgia that conquers new and old players. The game’s soundtrack is also a highlight, and there are also fun new gameplay features, such as Mario’s new hat – which is actually a character (Cappy). Super Mario Odyssey has an astonishing 97 on Metacritic and can be found in physical media for R$ 395.99 on Amazon.

