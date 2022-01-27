2023 Toyota Sequoia mixes Tundra look with RAV4

Toyota has officially launched the Sequoia 2023 in the US, the new generation of the SUV derived from the Tundra pickup.

In the updated look, in addition to the front of the large sister, it adopted a body with lines that resemble the RAV4.

With eight seats, the 2023 Toyota Sequoia reaches the American market only with a hybrid engine and only one option, the V6 3.5 twin-turbo i-Force Max, which delivers 443 horsepower and 80.3 kgfm.

This powertrain is described by Toyota as having an electric motor between the V6 3.5 and the 10-speed automatic transmission, remembering that the arrangement of the set is longitudinal.

Using spar chassis, the 2023 Toyota Sequoia has rear or four-wheel drive, available for the SR5, Limited, Platinum and Capstone versions, as the TRD is sold exclusively as a 4×4.

The traction system of the Sequoia 2023 is conventional, with 4×2, 4×4 and reduced 4×4 options.

Also sharing elements with the New Land Cruiser, the Sequoia 2023 also has air suspension, equipped with rear load adjustment and automatic variation.

Having a large interior, the Toyota Sequoia 2023 has modular seat adjustments, with the third row being integrated into the luggage compartment, expanding the trunk.

There is also a removable shelf in the luggage compartment for cargo separation, making the storage of objects smarter.

In TRD and Capstone versions, the Sequoia 2023 comes with a trailer assistance package with hitch guidance, as well as cruise control with stability correction.

Equipped with multimedia on a 14-inch screen, the Toyota Sequoia 2023 also has 360-degree monitoring, panoramic sunroof and heated front and rear seats.

The sound system has 14 speakers from either Toyota Audio or JBL, depending on the version. The American SUV also has a HUD and wireless smartphone charging.

In the TRD version, the suspension has a more robust adjustment and special dampers, as well as an off-road look.

Toyota Sequoia 2023 – Photo Gallery