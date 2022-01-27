3 teas that relieve the symptoms of insomnia and depression

Using teas to prevent and remedy various health problems is an ancient tradition that survives and provides many positive results. Therefore, this also means that teas can act in the fight against diseases of psychological and emotional disorders. Wants to know which teas relieve insomnia and depression? So, keep reading!

Teas generally recommended for the relief of insomnia, depression and anxiety are associated with the production of melatonin, a sleep hormone. Soon, it will serve as a natural tranquilizer, which will help your brain to rest.

Thus, more prone to rest, your brain will be able to function better, which will help in the medical treatment of psychosomatic diseases. So, here’s what teas you need to add to your routine to improve your sleep and relieve anxiety and depression.

Teas that relieve insomnia and depression

Many people know only the delicious and traditional aroma of lavender, but are unaware of the medicinal properties of its tea. As well as the aroma of this medicinal plant can help fight anxiety, tea will give even more results. This is because lavender is a medicinal plant rich in coumarin, which is a very important property in the fight against insomnia. In this way, having a lavender tea before bed is to ensure your relaxation.

Also known as melissa, lemon balm is a medicinal plant that has several health benefits for our body. For example, it helps fight the flu, migraines and stomach problems. In addition, lemon balm is a plant with enormous potential for the treatment of anxiety and depression, as it has a calming effect. So, try drinking this tea at night, so your body can relax.

Finally, a tea that is well known for its calming power, and everything they say about chamomile is true! That’s because it is essential for stress relief and fighting insomnia. In addition, this preparation will also be very useful for the treatment of menstrual cramps and somatic symptoms of anxiety. As this feeling can cause nausea, stomachache and body aches, chamomile tea will act directly against your symptoms.

So, try adding these teas to your routine to help treat these problems. However, know that it is essential to go to the doctor when symptoms persist, so that there is proper treatment. Finally, don’t forget to share this article with your friends and family.