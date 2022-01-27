31 temporarily free apps and games for Android this Tuesday (25)

Check out a handful of applications found on offer in the Play Store. Take the opportunity to spice up your Android phone with a new find from the store, but without having to spend anything for it.

Scanning the Android store yielded 31 amazing deals on everyday tools, mobile games and assorted icon packs to give your Android phone’s main screen a fresh new look.

Everything on this list is at zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

apps

Games

Galaxy Attack (Premium) (R$1.99) – Action

Trojan War Premium: Warrior of Sparta (R$4.99) – Strategy

PUSH (BRL 2.49) – Puzzle

Cooking Quest VIP: Food Wagon Adventure (R$4.39) – Casual

Peppa Pig: Happy Chicken (R$9.99) – Casual

Tower of Farming – idle RPG (Soul Event) (R$ 2.89) – RPG

Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword ($1.29) – Action

Superhero Fruit Premium (R$1.29) – RPG

Evertale (R$0.99) – RPG

Creating a VIP Party (Grow Heroes) ($9.99) – Casual

Stories: Your Choice (novels) (R$18.99) – Casual

Stickman Master: Shadow Fight ($1.29) – Action

Castle Defender Premium (R$1.29) – Strategy

Cooking Love Premium: Kitchen, Restaurant Game (R$5.49) – Casual

Cytus II (R$ 7.49) – Casual

Offline Tap tap cartoonist – Cartoon999 (VIP) (R$ 0.99) – RPG

Dungeon999 (R$0.99) – RPG

A-2481 (R$ 0.99) – Terror

Mental Hospital III (R$0.99) – Terror

Data Defense (R$ 12.99) – Puzzle

icon packs