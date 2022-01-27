31 temporarily free apps and games for Android this Tuesday (25)

Check out a handful of applications found on offer in the Play Store. Take the opportunity to spice up your Android phone with a new find from the store, but without having to spend anything for it.
Scanning the Android store yielded 31 amazing deals on everyday tools, mobile games and assorted icon packs to give your Android phone’s main screen a fresh new look.
Everything on this list is at zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.
Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
apps
Games
Galaxy Attack (Premium) (R$1.99) – Action
Trojan War Premium: Warrior of Sparta (R$4.99) – Strategy
PUSH (BRL 2.49) – Puzzle
Cooking Quest VIP: Food Wagon Adventure (R$4.39) – Casual
Peppa Pig: Happy Chicken (R$9.99) – Casual
Tower of Farming – idle RPG (Soul Event) (R$ 2.89) – RPG
Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword ($1.29) – Action
Superhero Fruit Premium (R$1.29) – RPG
Evertale (R$0.99) – RPG
Creating a VIP Party (Grow Heroes) ($9.99) – Casual
Stories: Your Choice (novels) (R$18.99) – Casual
Stickman Master: Shadow Fight ($1.29) – Action
Castle Defender Premium (R$1.29) – Strategy
Cooking Love Premium: Kitchen, Restaurant Game (R$5.49) – Casual
Cytus II (R$ 7.49) – Casual
Offline Tap tap cartoonist – Cartoon999 (VIP) (R$ 0.99) – RPG
Dungeon999 (R$0.99) – RPG
A-2481 (R$ 0.99) – Terror
Mental Hospital III (R$0.99) – Terror
Data Defense (R$ 12.99) – Puzzle
icon packs
Did you like this article?
Enter your email address on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.