31 temporarily free apps and games for Android this Tuesday (25)

Check out a handful of applications found on offer in the Play Store. Take the opportunity to spice up your Android phone with a new find from the store, but without having to spend anything for it.

Scanning the Android store yielded 31 amazing deals on everyday tools, mobile games and assorted icon packs to give your Android phone’s main screen a fresh new look.

Everything on this list is at zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

apps

Games

  • Galaxy Attack (Premium) (R$1.99) – Action

  • Trojan War Premium: Warrior of Sparta (R$4.99) – Strategy

  • PUSH (BRL 2.49) – Puzzle

  • Cooking Quest VIP: Food Wagon Adventure (R$4.39) – Casual

  • Peppa Pig: Happy Chicken (R$9.99) – Casual

  • Tower of Farming – idle RPG (Soul Event) (R$ 2.89) – RPG

  • Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword ($1.29) – Action

  • Superhero Fruit Premium (R$1.29) – RPG

  • Evertale (R$0.99) – RPG

  • Creating a VIP Party (Grow Heroes) ($9.99) – Casual

  • Stories: Your Choice (novels) (R$18.99) – Casual

  • Stickman Master: Shadow Fight ($1.29) – Action

  • Castle Defender Premium (R$1.29) – Strategy

  • Cooking Love Premium: Kitchen, Restaurant Game (R$5.49) – Casual

  • Cytus II (R$ 7.49) – Casual

  • Offline Tap tap cartoonist – Cartoon999 (VIP) (R$ 0.99) – RPG

  • Dungeon999 (R$0.99) – RPG

  • A-2481 (R$ 0.99) – Terror

  • Mental Hospital III (R$0.99) – Terror

  • Data Defense (R$ 12.99) – Puzzle

icon packs

