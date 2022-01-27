40 degrees is coming: Thursday in Rio starts with wind and 29 degrees at dawn | Rio de Janeiro

The day also started with a wind: at 5 am, there was a record of gusts of 50 km/h at Copacabana Fort.

Heat and wind are characteristics of prefrontal, which heralds the arrival of a cold front. 40 degrees are forecast for the afternoon.

There is the possibility of isolated storms, with lightning and wind, in the South, Middle Paraíba, Costa Verde, Serrana and Metropolitan regions.

2 of 3 Clear sky at the Botanical Garden — Photo: Henrique Coelho/g1 Clear sky in the Botanical Garden — Photo: Henrique Coelho/g1

The cold front should be parked on the north coast of São Paulo and, on Friday (28), makes the weather unstable throughout the state. The day starts with sun between clouds and heat, and, from the afternoon, there are forecasts of thunderstorms with lightning and strong gusts of wind.

As there is no entry of cold air in the state, the weather remains muggy: the maximum predicted is 36°C in the capital.

Saturday (29) and Sunday (30) will be cloudier days, as a result of the influence of the cold front. The sun appears little among many clouds, and rain showers are forecast at any time of the day in the south-central part of the state.

In the regions of Lagos, Norte and Noroeste Fluminense, the sun appears more often, but also between clouds and with forecast of isolated rain showers.

As a result of the rain and the greater amount of clouds, the maximum temperatures enter a slight decline and do not exceed 31°C and 32°C on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, in the capital.

The week starts with sun among many clouds and forecast of rain showers at any time of the day throughout the state. As a result of the greater openings of sun, the maximum temperature gradually rises again and can reach 34°C on Monday (31) in the capital.

🌦️ Thursday: 40°/22°C

🌦️ Friday: 36°/24°C

🌦️ Saturday: 31°/24°C

🌦️ Sunday: 32°/24°C

🌦️ Monday: 34°/24°C

🌦️ Tuesday: 34°/24°C