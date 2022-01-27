5 facts about you: how to participate in the chain in Instagram stories | Technology

The “trend” of the moment on Instagram is to list 5 curiosities about you and share in stories.
The fun started with user @mainelucena – she made a post using the “Use a sua” sticker, which allows you to interact with a post by tapping “reply”.
The creator of the chain told the g1 who did not imagine such repercussions – the sticker she made has already been used by more than 1.2 million accounts.
“I did it just thinking that my friends would answer me, curious about the stories, or finding it funny. But in the end it turned into this fever”, he said.
See below how to participate:
- Go to the profile of @mainelucena, who created the chain, and tap on the first highlight, called “5 curiosities”. You can also join in the fun when you find someone in stories is participating;
- On the “5 curiosities” sticker, tap Reply;
Step by step to participate in Instagram’s ‘5 curiosities about you’ chain — Photo: Reproduction
- Now, you can take a photo or tap the gallery button to choose an image that is saved on your phone;
- Tap on the text tool and write the 5 facts about yourself. You can customize the font, font color, background color and size;
- Position the text and sticker however you like and tap the publish button at the bottom of the app.
Step by step to participate in Instagram’s ‘5 curiosities about you’ chain — Photo: Reproduction
Create your own chain
There are other versions of the game, such as “5 curiosities about the couple” and “5 curiosities about your pet”, which are also being successful. To create your own chain, just use the “Use yours” sticker from Instagram, see below:
- Tap to add a new story and take a picture or choose an image from your gallery;
- Tap the sticker icon in the top menu. Then select the “Use yours” sticker;
- Write your challenge or chain on the sticker. You can also tap the dice icon to create random challenges, chosen by Instagram itself;
- Finish with the “finish” button;
- Position the text and sticker however you like and tap the publish button at the bottom of the app.
Step by step to participate create a new chain with the sticker ‘Use a Sua’ — Photo: Reproduction
