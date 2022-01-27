5 Radical Franchise Changes We’ve Approved

the announcement of Pokemon Legends: Arceus was the big surprise in store for Pokémon’s 25th Anniversary Celebration. Developed by Game Freak itself, which even outsourced the production of Diamond and Pearl remakes, the game presented from its initial trailer a proposal that seemed very different from the series conventions.

What we saw there promised a great freedom to explore the natural habitats of pokémon, as well as new ways to capture and battle with the little monsters. All with a setting inspired by feudal Japan, revealing details of the past of the continent of Sinnoh, one of the most interesting and important regions of the franchise’s mythology.

So many promises also raised many doubts about how all this would play out in practice and what impact the new game could have on the future ninth generation. Especially since Game Freak is usually pretty conservative when it comes to handling the series.

What does Pokémon Legends: Arceus change in the classic formula? And are these changes really positive? Here is a list of 5 very significant news:

1) The influence of open world games

Image: Publicity/Nintendo

When we set eyes on Arceus, the immediate comparison is with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But the truth is that the game makes a soup with many contributions from the Japanese industry to the open world genre, such as Monster Hunter and Phantom Pain.

Instead of progressing from your hometown through routes and caves that connect all the important points on the continent, you now always travel from a central base (the Jubilife village) to specific areas of the map. These areas, which are limited and not connected to each other, must be explored to fill your Pokédex and carry out quests for villagers.

The advantages and disadvantages of this are the traditional ones of this style of gameplay. The format extols a feeling of freedom and non-linear exploration, but at the same time, it quickly opens up the little variety of possibilities and missions. Almost all of them involve catching a specific Pokemon or gathering a certain amount of ingredients.

2) Capturing like a ninja

Image: Publicity/Nintendo

The change in the mechanics of capturing monsters immediately draws attention. You can now avoid battle by simply throwing a Poké Ball while the desired pokémon is roaming around the scene.

Ideally, the target should be distracted, oblivious to your presence, which brings to the dynamics striking elements of stealth games. Tall grass, which was once a risky area, is now the safest hiding place to approach the target. Other items such as food and smoke bombs increase the chances of success.

If all that fails (or if you’re just out of patience) the good old battle to weaken the animal is still an option. And speaking of battles, they also underwent major changes.

3) More dynamic but simpler battles

Image: Publicity/Nintendo

Battles are much more agile and objective. All actions have been facilitated by the new menu. Combat, while still taking turns, flows at a much more objective pace.

There are two new styles for executing attacks, Strong and Agile, which basically consist of sacrificing speed for more offensive power or vice versa.

But don’t expect from Arceus all the complexity of options that have accumulated over the 8 generations of the main series. The number of hits was greatly reduced, abilities were left out, there is no option to make your pokémon carry an item, among other details.

All of these are common strategies in the competitive landscape of main series games. Competition is definitely not the focus here.

4) The game is different in the boss fights

Image: Publicity/Nintendo

To break the idea that the pokémon trainer is a tyrant who stays calm sending his friends to the fight, who hits the front and takes the risk but fights the game’s bosses is his character.

These bosses are the so-called Noble Pokémon, who mysteriously went into a trance and started to act very violently.

The fights are divided into two stages: the first works as a real-time action game, where you dodge the blows and hit the animal throwing items to calm it down. From time to time, there is a loophole to send your own pokémon to help, which is the stage where the fight unfolds like a normal turn-based combat.

These confrontations are the climax of Arceus, both for the intensity of the action and for the importance in the game’s story, dividing the chapters of each area well.

5) The expansion of the stories of the world of Pokémon

Image: Publicity/Nintendo

In addition to the mechanics, Arceus also opens up new possibilities for delving into the stories of the Pokémon world and the way they are told.

It is very interesting the decision to focus on the past of the Sinnoh region, the most important for understanding the origins of that world. Suffice it to say that it is in the figure of Arceus that we have a myth of the creation of the universe and, later, of time and space (Dilga and Palkia, respectively).

This allows the game to comment on religious conflicts and our relationship with the unknown, which adds layers not only to the story seen in Diamond and Pearl, but also to the series’ overall mythology.

It is not absurd to suppose that the same can be done with other continents in the future. The name itself opens up the possibility that we will be able to see other versions of Pokémon Legends, each one focusing on a different legendary.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a welcome reinterpretation of the series’ structure, albeit limited by the particularities of the proposal itself. It’s like an essay, an experiment with the possibilities of the formula, which has the potential to be the beginning of a new series and also leave its marks on the inevitable ninth generation.

